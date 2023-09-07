Rock N Rowe
The series of free concerts in Town Square at Perkins Rowe returns for fall at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, with The Coverly Brothers.
The veteran dance band covers classic rock songs from The Eagles; Bad Company; Queen; The Beatles; Blackberry Smoke; Rolling Stones; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; The Kinks; Badfinger; Creedence Clearwater Revival; The Who and more.
Bring your lawn chairs. The live music lasts until 9 p.m.
'Under the Highlands'
The opening reception is at 6 p.m. Saturday for Cristina Molina and Jonathan Traviesa's photography/installation, "Under the Highlands," at Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St.
The exhibition "concentrates on the geologic phenomena of the Floridian Lake Wales Ridge. Historically known as the highest elevation in Florida, this landmass has maintained some of the rarest plant specimens on the planet due to its arid landscape and proximity to the sea," according to a news release.
Molina and Traviesa, both Florida natives, live in New Orleans and often collaborate on exhibitions about disappearing landscapes. Their ongoing site-specific exhibition "Sad Tropics" focuses on the psychological landscape of paradise, the tropics, and more specifically — the mythology of Florida. The artists also work as art professors at Tulane University and Southeastern Louisiana University, respectively.
Viewing hours for "Under the Landscape" are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, and by appointment at (240) 595-9421.
Get organized
Louisiana certified professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will lead the session, "How to Create a Home Inventory," at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Learn how to create a home inventory for emergency and insurance purposes. This goes beyond basic emergency preparedness and guides you through documenting physical items in your home that may be destroyed in a natural disaster or stolen in a burglary.
Registration is free at ebrpl.com/calendar or by calling (225) 231-3750.
Coming up roses
The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host a free Garden Discoveries series event for families at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The presentation will be led by authors Nancy Rust and Carol Stubbs, with special guest speaker Peggy Martin.
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina destroyed Martin’s garden, which included more than 400 roses. Only one rose, an unidentified pass-along rose, survived against incredible odds. The story quickly spread and touched hearts around the world. The rose became a symbol of hope and was officially named Peggy Martin Rose. It's now grown in gardens everywhere.
Martin will tell the true story of how the rose became a symbol of hope and resilience.
The authors will read their book "The Rose Without a Name: The Story of the Katrina Rose" so that each child will hear the story from the rose’s viewpoint and meet the bee, butterfly, worm, frog and dragonflies who encouraged the rose to grow.
Weather permitting, children will walk outside with Martin and learn about growing roses in Louisiana. Each child will have the opportunity to make a butterfly to take home. Copies of the book will be available signed by the authors and Martin.
To register, visit ebrpl.com/calendar or call (225) 231-3750.