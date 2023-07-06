Poetry Writing Workshop
Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Here's the chance to share your poetry in a supportive environment. The workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will cover poetry reading, writing prompts and exercises, and sharing poetry drafts, if interested.
Registration is required by emailing Ava Hughes at ahughes@ebrpl.com or calling (225) 763-2250.
Guided tours
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
It's where Louisiana seceded from the Union in 1861. It's also where impeachment proceedings of Gov. Huey P. Long took place.
A guide will take you through the historic structure, including the Senate chambers where the above events took place. Staff suggests allowing at least an hour to 90 minutes for the tour. Audio tours also are complimentary upon request.
Tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday tours are available by appointment.
https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/
Garden Discoveries
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The Baton Rouge Botanic Gardens Foundation hosts the free Garden Discoveries event, “The Mighty Oak Tree,” led by Scott Courtright, senior arborist, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
What makes an oak an oak? How is this tree set apart? How is it similar to other trees in our area?
Find out the answers to these and more as Courtright takes the audience on a journey to discover the Mighty Oak Tree. This family of trees is well represented in Louisiana with approximately 20 species of oak trees native to our state.
If weather permits, attendees will take a short walk outside to the adjacent Baton Rouge Botanical Gardens located in BREC's Independence Park.
To register, visit ebrpl.com/calendar or call (225) 231-3750 for registration assistance.
Friday Night Lecture Series
Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road
Hosted from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Friday, the lecture covers skygazing tips, physics phenomena, space programs and famous events.
While there, also take the opportunity for Evening Sky Viewings from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. most Fridays (and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. most Saturdays).
The observatory houses a 50-cm reflector, a 40-cm reflector and several smaller telescopes for the general public to experience the majesty of the night sky.
https://www.brec.org/facility/HighlandRoadParkObservatory
— Judy Bergeron