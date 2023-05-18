Family Movie Night
Heros' Plaza, West Baton Rouge Library, 830 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen
Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. to set up their chairs and blankets; the movie starts at 7:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the library meeting room. There will be lemonade and iced tea donated by the local Raising Cane's, and light snacks while supplies last. https://wbrpl.com/.
Live After Five
Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St.
Get ready to second-line with The Michael Foster Project, one of Baton Rouge’s longest-running and funkiest brass bands, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. These guys cover multiple genres of music and know how to keep the party going.
Scotland Saturdays
Scotlandville Plaza, 8551 Scotland Ave.
The 10-week music series kicks off at 5 p.m. each week through July 15. There will be live music and other creative performances "which speak to powerful, people-centered themes including heroes, ancestors, independence and more," according to a news release.
The schedule lists a live DJ set, opening remarks, special guest appearances at 5:30 p.m. and the week’s featured artist at 8 p.m. Also look for dancers, spoken word artists and other special performers.
Family Game Night
Cedar Ridge Drive Park, 13300 Cedar Ridge Ave.
North Street Park, 4100 North St.
Join BREC for family game night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each above location.
Participants can choose from a variety of activities, board games and teambuilding games. For those 3 and older.
— Judy Bergeron