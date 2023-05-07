Busking by Visit Baton Rouge
Courtyard by Marriott, 3rd Street downtown
Catch some cool jazz from Lazzaro and Dee from 11: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be outdoors in front of the hotel's Starbucks.
Email info@downtownbr.org or call (225) 250-7474 for more information.
Gospel in the Park Music Festival
Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales
Running from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, the festival offers music, food, crafts and community. Although no admission is charged, the public is asked to donate to the River Road African American Museum at africanamericanmuseum.org.
'Healing Herbs for Your Garden'
Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host this free Garden Discoveries series event at 10 a.m. Saturday. Kevin Folivi and Jennifer Blanchard of the Herb Society of America Baton Rouge, will lead. Folivi will present “Medicinal Plants of the World,” showcasing medicinal herbs from across the globe. Blanchard will speak on “Medicinal Plants of Louisiana.” Following the dual-presentation, there will be a Q&A session and a short walking tour (weather permitting) of the Sensory Garden designed, installed and maintained by The Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit. Visit ebrpl.co/garden for more info.
National Dance Like a Chicken Day
River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.
Kids ages 5-11 can join in celebrating the special day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The children will read "Chicken Dance" by Tammi Sauer, make chicken headbands and do "the chicken dance.”
Go to ebrpl.com for more info.