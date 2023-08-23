The Roaring Twenties returned to the fashion world in the last couple years as people crept out of lockdown after the pandemic. We saw shimmery dresses, beaded fringe and drop-waist silhouettes.
This summer, all things "Barbiecore" pink took over, along with flower embellishments and sheer clothing. The fall will bring its usual suspects: warm, neutral colors, chunky sweaters and turtlenecks. With a focus on the "quiet luxury" trend, we'll see clothing reminiscent of ’90s minimalism and elevated basics this fall.
Here are four things to add to your closet to gear up for a fashionable fall:
Denim midi skirts
Demin midi skirts gained popularity this spring, but I suspect they'll stick around for the fall. The garment offers a comfier, yet more polished look than jeans. Plus, a denim skirt is a great base for an outfit that can be dressed up or down in a variety of styles.
Stripes
Horizontal, vertical or in both directions, stripes are coming in full force for the fall, particularly in the form of the Emilie patch-pocket sweater lady jacket from J. Crew.
Stripes add the perfect pop of pattern and often come in many colors. They can be incorporated in cardigans, pants, blouses, skirts and more.
Anything tweed
If it's a matching set, even better. With cooler weather on the way, tweed is too. Tweed comes and goes, but this time the trend aligns with the quiet luxury aesthetic.
The classic fabric has been modernized this season with cropped blouses, miniskirts, blazers and midi skirts.
Ballet flats
Get your feet ready. Ballet flats are back. Just like the denim midi skirt, ballet flats made a comeback this spring, but with fall on the horizon, I think they're here to stay. Paired with a white tee and jeans or a slip skirt and oversized sweater, the shoe makes any outfit chic.
You may remember the blisters and the sweat ballet flats created. This year, the ballet flat is different. They're now made with quality leather and a square toe. One thing's for sure: the signature bow wasn't left behind.