Television reality series just love casting Louisianans. In fact, there are multiple shows currently airing or set to premiere that feature folks from the Bayou State. Here are four of them:
- "Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite," premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday, Food Network. This season, the contestants are single and ready to mingle … and can't cook a lick. James Bates, of Hammond, is one of the brave souls who's reaching out for help from food personalities Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro. The network describes Bates as "a hilarious divorced dad of two with a big social media following." foodnetwork.com.
- "90 Day: The Last Resort," premiering at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, TLC. Just as the title indicates, this latest in the "90 Day" franchise could be the last stop before calling it quits for five couples previously featured on one of the "90 Day" series, including St. Tammany Parish's Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya. Will a couples' retreat on an exotic island help them figure out their future? tlc.com.
- "Big Brother" Season 25, 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 8 p.m. Thursdays, CBS. The summer series where a group of strangers share a house for a couple of months while cameras film them 24/7 is back. Louisiana fans can follow houseguest Matt Klotz, 27, a former student and swim team member at LSU, as he competes for the $750,000 grand prize. Klotz, a California native, is also the first deaf contestant on "Big Brother." cbs.com.
- "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," 7 p.m. Sundays, TLC. This one's past midseason, but there's still a lot of ground to cover before these couples decide if the mate living abroad will apply for a spousal visa, move to the U.S. and marry their beloved within the three-month timeframe. Catch up with Eunice widow Amanda Wilhelm, who met 26-year-old Razvan Ciocoi, of Bucharest, online, to see if they'll eventually tie the knot. tlc.com.