Before Baton Rouge fully launches into another year of hosting television and feature film projects, let's "roll the tape" on some highlights from 2022.
Topping the list — Disney+'s "National Treasure: Edge of History."
The series expands the story of the 2004-07 "National Treasure" movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage.
The Jerry Bruckheimer-led adventure/mystery show brought cast and crew to the city January-June. Filming locations around downtown included the City Club and a former Chase Bank building, in addition to a Garden District neighborhood. The community joined in as extras; about 2,500 extras were used.
Lisette Olivera, 23, leads the cast as Jess Valenzuela.
"Oh, I love Louisiana," she said during a media visit to Celtic Studios to see the indoor sets and observe filming. "The first time I landed, I was treated really kindly by everyone that passed by. So you guys are very friendly people."
Several others in the cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lyndon Smith and Jake Austin Walker, echoed their new affection for the Capital City during a taped segment shown prior to the show's local premiere in December.
The actors said they hoped to film in Baton Rouge again, provided the series gets a second season. This season's first six episodes are available now on the streaming platform, with each of the remaining four episodes releasing on subsequent Wednesdays.
INFO: disneyplusoriginals.disney.com
Also this year:
"MY SOUTHERN FAMILY CHRISTMAS": The holiday arrived in sizzling September for Evergreen Films, which shot the film for Hallmark Channel in Sorrento and Baton Rouge.
"My Southern Family Christmas" stars Jaicy Elliot ("Grey's Anatomy"), Bruce Campbell ("Burn Notice," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), Moira Kelly (a familiar face from 2019's New Iberia-shot "Christmas in Louisiana") and Ryan Rottman ("Billionaire Boys Club," "90210").
Executive producer Daniel Lewis summed up the plot like this:
"It's basically the reconnection of a girl with her birth father during the holidays. So it's a really, you know, focus on this newfound family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of Southern traditions, there's a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, some good levity, a lot of moments of comedy and also, you know, to serve the audience. There's certainly gonna be a romantic angle involved, too."
If you missed it over the holidays, Hallmark is re-airing the feel-good film at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
INFO: hallmarkchannel.com/my-southern-family-christmas
"HOUSE HUNTERS": When Chris and Zach Fiore decided to purchase their first house together in Baton Rouge, the couple made things more interesting by applying to the HGTV series.
On "House Hunters," prospective homeowners narrow their search to three homes, which they tour during the half-hour episode. Also during that 30 minutes, their final choice is revealed.
After the Fiores toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District, they agreed on an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977.
"There was definitely a vibe to this house," Zach Fiore said. "It was like super ’70s and we were like, 'Let's lean into that a little bit,' because it's kind of fun and it's homey, and that's what we were kind of aiming for, the charm and the homeyness."
INFO: hgtv.com/shows/house-hunters/episodes/southern-charm-in-baton-rouge
And on the indie front came these two:
"TO DIE FOR": Filmmaker John Schneider veered away from his comic "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute flicks to tackle the ultracontroversial issue of one's American flag-flying rights.
In the film, Schneider, 62, plays headstrong, hard-drinking Gunnery Sgt. Quint North. When a high school football star takes a knee during the national anthem, Quint sees it not only as disrespect to the flag, but also to those who lost their lives protecting it. That prompts the making of his traveling flag display. When he takes his regular trips to town, Quint makes it a point to swing around the parking circle in front of the high school, where a flag no longer flies, due to a school board ruling. A restraining order against Quint ensues. His Native American neighbor and his wife, the town police force, a trio of trouble-making teens (which includes the football star), Quint's daughter and his girlfriend all figure in Schneider's plot. But as Quint's quest dominates his every waking hour, just how far will he take it?
"It's kind of spurring more than just national conversation because I've got people from Australia and people from Italy and France and I have some folks in Scotland that have seen it," the Holden filmmaker said. "So it's kind of causing a global conversation of sorts, which is great."
INFO: cineflixdod.com/to-die-for
"DAYS OF DAISY": Baton Rouge filmmaker Jency Griffin Hogan borrowed from her and her husband's lives for this "labor of love." Her husband/executive producer is Aaron Hogan.
The comedy centers on a school librarian (played by the filmmaker) questioning her life as her possible childbearing years dwindle and 40 stares her in the face.
"I knew with my first feature I wanted it to be very personal, and my husband and I had gone through this ourselves, where we had made this decision not to have children when we first got married, and as I was getting closer to 40 (she's 43 now) I was feeling really kind of heartsick about not having kids," Griffin Hogan said. "And so they say turn your pain into art and so I decided to tackle that and see what came of it, so we made a short film."
With its acceptance into the second-tier Dancing with Films festival, "Daisy" premiered in Hollywood last summer. The Manship Theatre was host for its Louisiana premiere in December.
INFO: facebook.com/daysofdaisy