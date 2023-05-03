All those channels and streaming services and still can't find anything worth watching?
Welcome to a new monthly Red feature which will offer five recommendations for your viewing pleasure. We'll be diverse, as we know tastes vary — drama, action, sci-fi, rom-com, reality, documentary, the list goes on.
Here are our suggestions:
"RENNERVATIONS": All four episodes available, Disney+. Actor Jeremy Renner and his team are out to transform decommissioned vehicles into something useful again, then giving them to deserving communities around the world. First up: A retired tour bus becomes a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, which offers after-school programs for inner-city youths. Don't miss the fourth installment as New Orleans native and actor Anthony Mackie joins Renner when a shuttle bus gets a new life as a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Reno, Nevada.
"MARIE ANTOINETTE": 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS. If you've been following this new historical drama, this is the season finale. The episode, titled "Queen of Hearts," has Louis busy as king and supporting the American Revolutionary War, while Marie-Antoinette is elsewhere falling in love with one Count Axel von Fersen. Need to catch up? Look for the rest of the season on PBS.org, PBS App & PBS Passport.
"A MAN CALLED OTTO": Available starting Saturday, Netflix. You'll laugh a little, you'll cry a little, and who doesn't love Tom Hanks? This 2022 comedy-drama has Hanks as a grumpy old widower ready for his ultimate exit. But when a young family moves in nearby, things may change.
"STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA": 7 p.m. Monday, Discovery. It's the last night of the competition — can the NOLA street racing team bring home bragging rights and $100,000? Standing between them and the "Fastest" title: Memphis, currently in the lead; Dream Team and Cali.
"CHOPPED": 7 p.m. Tuesday, Food Network. When in doubt, call in the Marines. In this military salute, Corps chefs are tasked with getting creative with something that's normally ready-to-eat. And what will they do with that breakfast item lurking in the basket?