New Jersey-based Feltman Brothers Clothing has donated 750 heirloom-quality baby hats with Woman’s Hospital for newborns of Baton Rouge. The soft cotton hats will be given to mothers at the hospital, some of whom are emotionally or economically challenged.
"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to gift heirloom quality hats to infants born at Woman’s through a partnership with Feltman Brothers Clothing,” said Keila Stovall, chief philanthropy officer and president of the foundation for Woman’s. "This generous donation will be a wonderful gift to our patients to mark one of the most memorable milestones for a family."
Ben Friedman, CEO of Feltman Brothers, wrote that the aim was to "give back to a community that shares our values: Family, faith and tradition."
"Woman’s Hospital was the first hospital we reached out to as we launched our new initiative, and we’re excited to be working with them," he said.