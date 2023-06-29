Greatness begins with the basics.
Some apply this motto to sports or music, but the same is true for cooking.
Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, we've rounded a few grilling tips to keep in mind for the next backyard barbecue.
1. "It starts with your ingredients," said Chas Coleman, a Baton Rouge franchisee of Mooyah. "That sounds really basic, but it's true."
Coleman said that a decent lean-to-fat ratio is imperative for grilling hamburgers because it makes them tender. He recommends a certified angus ground beef overall, but an 80/20 ground chuck (80% lean meat, 20% fat) works, too.
Jennifer Duhon, a registered dietitian, is the LSU AgCenter Central Region family and consumer sciences program coordinator and nutrition agent for Rapides and Avoyelles parishes. She noted that grilling with fruits and vegetables can bring out caramelization and natural sugars for a healthier (and tasty) option.
2. When it comes to the fundamentals of grilling, Duhon starts with a clean surface, particularly being careful not to use a wire brush to clean a grill.
"It's very common that those bristles are left behind," Duhon said. "They end up in food and can cause severe internal damage to the esophagus and even in the stomach."
After a good cleaning, Coleman says that people sometimes miss the importance of preheating a grill. He finds it best to reach an internal temperature of around 400 degrees before putting things over the fire.
3. If you're buying your meat fresh, Duhon says that one should be mindful of the "use by" date. On the other hand, when defrosting frozen meat, allow the items to defrost in the refrigerator over one to two days, depending on how big the piece is. The "next safest bet," Duhon says, is to run cool water over the meat, not hot water.
4. Next, marinating items is great to add flavor and tenderize tough proteins. Duhon recommends an 8-to-24-hour time period for marinating food that has been defrosted. However, don't leave items in a marinade on the kitchen counter; instead, keep them in the refrigerator.
5. Dry rubs with herbs like garlic, rosemary, paprika, turmeric and black pepper are flavorful — and instead of looking for garlic salt, Duhon says to buy garlic or onion powder to reduce sodium intake.
6. At the grill, the best pit master knows the indention trick. Coleman says that making an indention in the middle of a patty keeps the ground meat from excessive shrinking, resulting in a wider burger. Coleman also suggests handling meat as little as possible.
7. Know when it's ready. While it can be tempting to finish the barbecue and serve as quickly as possible, internal temperatures are important — and different foods have different requirements.
"We know a lot of people don’t typically use a thermometer while cooking, but that’s one of the greatest recommendations we can make," Duhon said.
She said that checking the temperature is especially important for items that are not necessarily cut open until served.
Duhon recommends these ideal cooking temperatures for
- Whole cuts of beef: 145 degrees F
- Ground meat: 160 degrees F
- Poultry: 165 degrees F
- Fish: 145 degrees F
8. After removing meat from the grill, always let it rest. Coleman says that this will allow the juices to settle back out and redistribute throughout the meat. He recommends letting things sit for two to three minutes.
Do you have any grilling tips? Let us know by emailing Lauren Cheramie at lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.