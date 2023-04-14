It's National Poetry Month and here's one way to celebrate.
“Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets” will take place at noon Wednesday in the first-floor Seminar Center of The State Library of Louisiana, 701 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge.
Presented by the Louisiana Center for the Book, Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy will host the 13th annual event.
Saloy invited nine poets from across the state to read their work, including Ashanti Anderson, Hasan Atkins, Jack B. Bedell, Emmory Bridges, Ariel Francisco, Antira Jackson, Antione Lacey, Sha’Condria Sices-Sibley and Samia White.
The event is free.
“What a thrill to welcome another group of fine poets to the Louisiana Center for the Book in the Louisiana State Library to celebrate National Poetry Month,” said Saloy. “We continue the long-standing tradition of the ‘Just Listen to Yourself’ program begun by our beloved Darrell Bourque, our forever Louisiana poet laureate.”
Copies of books by participants will be available for purchase at the program.
Attendees may bring their own lunch and come and go as their schedules allow. The State Library of Louisiana is wheelchair accessible.
For more info, www.state.lib.la.us.