Are difficulties in handling finances a sign of Alzheimer’s disease?
Money problems are often the most noticeable and first signs of Alzheimer's disease.
The actions of handling money and understanding its value require the ability to mentally process multifaceted concepts, and someone who is having trouble in financial management may be exhibiting the first signs of the disease. As the disease gets worse, the individual may try to hide financial problems to protect his/her independence. Or, he/she may not even realize that he/she is losing the ability to handle money matters.
Common signs to observe with an individual handling his/her personal finances may include the following:
- Is he/she having difficulty counting or adding coins or bills and/or mistakes nickels for quarters or uses a $5 bill as a $20 bill, for instance?
- Is he/she frequently withdrawing money from a personal bank account or giving away money to family or strangers on a regular basis?
- Is the individual sending donations to various charities more so than he/she has done in the past?
- Is he/she always losing money or credit cards?
- Does he/she forget to pay bills or pays the same bill more than once?
- Does he/she argue that he/she has more money than he/she actually has in the bank, or is paranoid that he/she has no money?
- Is he/she having consistent difficulty in writing checks or using simple banking activities like deposits and withdrawals?
- Are there unpaid and unopened bills?
- Is the individual purchasing strange new merchandise and/or are there numerous purchases on a credit card bill?
The caregiver may need to intervene in his/her loved one’s finances and monitor the way the finances are being handled when the caregiver suspects cognitive deficits in that area. It is also important for the caregiver to obtain a durable Power of Attorney for finances so that he/she can legally take over the financial management. The affected individual may first resent and become confrontational about the financial transfer, and it will take respect, understanding and reassurance from the caregiver during the process.
Should the individual receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementia, it is very important to keep a watchful eye for financial abuse. Affected individuals are prime targets for identity theft, phony offers of sweepstakes winnings, bogus charities, insurance and health scams, and get-rich-quick schemes.
It is advisable to first consult a physician and get an assessment of the affected individual if the caregiver has observed some of the common signs relative to his financial dealings, and then proceed with some financial planning and legal arrangements to protect him/her and the assets.