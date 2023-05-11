TLC isn't revealing much about the Louisiana woman who'll be on the new season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."
What we do know is her first name is Amanda, she's 31, and she's the widowed mother of two.
"He's the first person I've been with since the death of my husband," Amanda says in a sneak peek for the series' sixth season, which debuts at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4. The Louisiana woman lost her spouse after a "sudden battle with cancer," according to the network.
Following the loss, Amanda "started chatting online with Razvan, a 26-year-old Romanian social media star and actor. Razvan helped pull her out of her grief as she fell in love with his warmth, sense of humor and chiseled, model body," a TLC news release states. "Now, after 4 months of online dating, Amanda is ready to fly to Romania to meet him for the first time in person."
Amanda Razvan join six other couples preparing for their initial in-person interactions with their partners. One of "90 Day Fiancé's" spinoffs, "Before the 90 Days" follows the prospective couples' journeys early on, before they decide if they'll apply for a K-1 visa so the overseas spouse can travel to the U.S. and potentially marry in the next 90 days or return to their native country.
Also this season, engaged couple Gino, 53, of Michigan, and Jasmine, 35, who lives in Panama, are returning. They're waiting on Jasmine’s K-1 visa approval so she can travel to the States. But after two tumultuous years, will they finally make it down the aisle?
