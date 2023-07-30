When my son took me birdwatching last month as an early Father’s Day present, Harriett Pooler suggested that we bring our listening ears, too.
Our destination was Baton Rouge’s Burden Museum and Gardens, which boasts 440 acres of diverse plant and animal life just off Interstate 10. Burden hosts birdwatching walks one Saturday a month, and on previous visits, I’d enjoyed quite a few sightings. More than 320 species of birds have been recorded in and around the property, which is managed by LSU.
But Pooler, who served as a guide on our walk, mentioned that in summer, hearing birds can sometimes be more meaningful than seeing them. “At this time of year, you’ll probably hear more than see birds as nesting season is just wrapping up,” Pooler told me. “It might be a good time to familiarize yourself with the calls of cardinals, jays, titmice, chickadees, great-crested flycatchers, indigo buntings, and red shouldered hawks, which could be out and about.”
Starting our walk in the early morning to beat the heat, we took Pooler’s advice to heart. Luckily, the day brought some nice birds into view, including a Carolina wren no longer than my palm, a bluebird or two, and a Mississippi kite threading its way across a wispy blue sky.
But listening for birds helped connect us with voices well hidden in the trees. Deep within the folds of a bald cypress, we could hear a mockingbird, which gets its name because it mimics other species — a symphony of sound working variations on a theme. Wrens announced themselves even when they weren’t visible, their big staccato a wonder from such a tiny bird. I also liked the short bursts of the Eastern towhee, its tock-tock-tock like a garden sprinkler rounding the lawn. The squeeze-toy whistle of a great-crested flycatcher couldn’t help but make me smile. Getting an earful from Burden’s cardinals, whose liquid trills always remind me of ripples across a pond, was a bright red ribbon on my day.
Driving home, I thought about Kim Haines-Eitzen, a wise writer I connected with last year. She’s the author of “Sonorous Desert,” which makes an interesting point about spiritual thinkers of antiquity who went to the desert for reflection. Though they might have been seeking silence, these pious souls found that even desert spaces hum with the music of life. “The desert only seems deserted,” Haines-Eitzen tells readers. “It only seems silent . . . In the ever-shifting desert hills, canyons, mountains, and ephemeral streams, we find evocative lessons for listening and for being present in the world.”
Haines-Eitzen suggests the broader value of listening deeply wherever we happen to be. It’s something I’m trying to keep in mind this summer, when the days speak most clearly at morning or dusk. That’s when I think about a quote Haines-Eitzen shared from author John Luther Adams: “Our listening animates the world. And the world listens back.”
