If you've spent enough time around Baton Rouge, you may have noticed a large, bright blue bus parked at events or ambling its way around town.
That'll be a Bookmobile. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library system's three 40-feet-long behemoths function as libraries on wheels, crisscrossing the parish and catering to just about any occasion.
So what's it like traveling in them? The Advocate sent a reporter on DigiBlu, the library's adult technology unit, to find out.
Getting ready: Bookmobile headquarters, 8 a.m.
The overnight chill is already beginning to wear off by the time DigiBlu, gleaming in the morning sun, pulls up out the front of Bookmobile HQ on North Boulevard.
The Bookmobiles certainly get around. Their standard routes, for which 197 facilities are signed up, include nursing homes and assisted living sites, daycares, preschools, early education centers and even the odd individual home.
They're also available to head to special events and other locations like group homes and shelters, too.
On this day, it will pack in a bit of everything, visiting preschools in the morning and adults and the elderly in the afternoon.
With two of the Bookmobiles in the shop (one with, believe it or not, a stolen catalytic converter) and a December maintenance break coming up, the day is going to be busy.
Around 8.30 a.m. Tameka Roby, the irrepressibly enthusiastic Bookmobile and Outreach Services Manager — and, today, driver — jumps onboard.
"Okay," she says, popping her head out the door. "You ready?"
Storytime with the kids: Greater Bridge Academy/The Learning Center, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The view from the front, with its tall, wide windows, feels panoramic. However, it soon becomes apparent that DigiBlu isn't geared toward an especially smooth ride. Every pothole or dip in the road sends a jolt shuddering through the length of it.
The ride is not particularly quiet either though, as the staff say, you soon get used to it.
Roby, who's been with the program since its current iteration began in 2010, maneuvers DigiBlu like a surgeon, avoiding overhanging trees, drivers and, of course, potholes.
At the first stop, the Greater Bridge Academy on North Sherwood Forest Drive, around 15 bundled up preschoolers haphazardly make their way aboard. They flop down on a rug and soon get into a singalong and reading session.
The main purpose here is getting children ready to learn how to read, regardless of social status.
The Bookmobile is available to make stops at all daycares.
"If you have a million kids or four," Roby says, "Worth isn't defined by numbers. Each person is worthy of service."
After story time is over and the kids have disembarked, the Bookmobile heads across town to The Learning Center on Perkins Road. There it's the same thing, albeit with a larger, and slightly more unruly, group.
As the Bookmobile pulls in, Melodie Landry, a collection development specialist accompanying Roby on the day's route, puts on a chirpy, dance-flavored remix of "Wheels on the Bus" on the stereo.
The song plays on repeat. Distracted by the kids, it's about 10 minutes before, looking exasperated, she finally manages to press stop.
"I think that one's been done," she says.
Adult learning: Elm Street Apartments/Cypress Spring Apartments, 10.30 a.m — 12.15 a.m
The next two hours are spent with adults, particularly seniors.
Many of these patrons don't have a car, making the Bookmobile their most convenient — in some cases, only — way to access library services.
Over the two visits, people amble in and out. Some browse the selections inside, though many have already requested items on a previous visit and have a bag waiting for them.
Elm Street resident Betty Drake is one of the latter.
"It's very helpful," she says, clutching her bag of gospel DVDs. "I tell them what I want and they try their utmost to put it in a bag and bring it out here."
Roby and Landry talk to everyone, seeing if they have reserved items or guiding them toward material they might be interested in.
Roby says meeting regulars like Drake is a highlight of the job.
"Our people are so thoughtful, caring and kind," she says. "I get to ride around and meet people, hang out with them, and," she cracks a mischievous smile, "hear them talk a lot of noise."
At Cypress Spring Apartments, a wheelchair-bound man wheels himself up to the Bookmobile. No problem: DigiBlu is equipped with a hydraulically operated lift that swings out the side and lowers to the ground, making access easy — a further demonstration of just how self-sufficient they're designed to be.
With all-encompassing access, they're more standalone community centers than just libraries. It's something they've put to good use during weather events and natural disasters, like the 2016 floods.
Visiting the book club: St. James Place, 1 p.m — 1.45 p.m
After hopping on the interstate, DigiBlu ambles its way over to St. James Place, a retirement and senior living community on Lee Drive.
A crowd of people is lined up and waiting as, after a three-point turn or two, the Bookmobile backs up in the narrow parking lot. "Success!" Roby exclaims.
Among the crowd is Mary Dommert, the retirement village's resident librarian and head of the local book club.
Though she's been emailing Roby for four years the two have never actually met in person, and today is the first time they've come face to face. There are lots of smiles.
"I think we have one of the best library systems in the world, not just in the U.S.," Dommert says. "We love the Bookmobile. We thoroughly appreciate the fact that they come out so regularly and they're on time."
After the last book is checked out (a David Baldacci novel), the crew pack up, sorting through the stacks of DVDs and books returned by the St. James crowd. They certainly have a lot to work through: last year, the Bookmobiles circulated 129,184 items.
It's been a long day. The staff have worked with everyone from children to the elderly, rich and poor, in neighborhoods with manicured gardens and ones with street after street of derelict buildings. They haven't had a break.
Yet they've been unfailingly polite and kind. The only mildly bad words have been directed at potholes and, out of leftfield, an insult toward Thomas Hardy's "The Mayor of Casterbridge," written in 1886. For the record, Roby is not a fan of the book.
"Bookmobiles are community centers. There's something for everyone," Roby says. "They're a safe, non-judgmental space where everyone's welcome."