We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year.
Brunch board at Leola's Café
If you're out with friends for brunch and hungry to try a little bit of everything on the menu, Leola's Café's brunch board is the perfect fit. The charcuterie-style board features several of the café's menu items, including its avocado toast, pancakes, quiche and smoked brisket. The tasty board was rounded out with a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and cheeses, served with sides of hummus and honey, making for a fresh and colorful meal. The board serves two-three adults and must be reserved ahead of time.
Leola's Café and Coffee House, 857 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (225) 256-7052
Leola's is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Cheese torte, Spoke & Hub
Cheese lovers, rejoice: here's an appetizer that's both delicious and refined. The cheese torte is layered like a sandwich, and you get creamy Boursin as the main event with textured pesto and acidic tomatoes to balance out the flavor profile. The crispy focaccia toasts that come with it are good enough to eat on their own, but even better piled high with cheesy crumbles.
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 529-3550
Spoke & Hub is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday is 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Andrea Gallo, staff writer
Chicken sandwich at Chicky Sandos
Chicky Sandos serves up two things from its food truck: A version of Nashville hot chicken and waffle fries. The classic sando is an enormous fried chicken breast on a buttered brioche bun with pickles and “sando” sauce. You can also get slaw on top, but I did without. Pick your level of heat: naked, mild, medium, hot and reaper. I opted for the medium, which had the perfect spicy kick. The sandwich, at $11, comes with crispy seasoned waffle fries on the side. This sando is probably one of the best local versions of Nashville hot chicken you'll find around town.
The Chicky Sandos food truck is currently parked at 10625 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge 70816. (225) 320-0710. Hours are Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Smokin' Chicken pizza at Reginelli's
Nagging fears that the pancetta would make it too salty were unfounded: the Smokin' Chicken pizza actually came out slightly sweet and a bit tangy. Pizza prices aren't out of line at this New Orleans-based chain, and when the large pie is paired with a salad, it can be set aside as leftovers for a couple of days — even for two people.
Reginelli's Goodwood, 684 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 231-1313.
Reginelli's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with seating, delivery and a takeout service that proved a sanity-saver during the pandemic. (Kelly P. Kissel)
Fried okra appetizer and pepper jelly mule at Elsie's Plate and Pie
My order at Elsie's Plate and Pie hardly changes. It's the Ogden chicken sandwich and a cup of seafood Lafourche for lunch and the Louisiana poulet pot pie for dinner. The variety usually comes in the appetizers and cocktails, but wow, do I have a new favorite there, too. The fried okra was served fresh in a heaping bowl. I chose the blackened ranch sauce instead of the remoulade sauce. It was a steal for $6. Elsie's currently has a flowery seasonal cocktail menu featuring a $9 pepper jelly mule. It's a standard mule with the twist of Elsie's strawberry pepper jelly that gives it a good bite.
Elsie's Plate and Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge. (225) 636-5157
Elsie's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays. (Emma Discher, assistant editor of digital)
The Caterpillar Roll at Umami Japanese Bistro
I have two daughters, 24 and 20. They agree on very little. They also question my judgment about nearly everything. I am happy to report that the Caterpillar Roll at Umami, priced at $14, has united us. The three of us agree that the sushi roll made of barbecue eel, snow crab, tempura flakes and topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds is a thing of beauty. We eat it in silence, reverence really — broaching on a spiritual experience.
Yes, there are two rolls in this photograph. The truth is I don't even remember what the other one is called. As my 20-year-old daughter said, "I mean, it's good sushi, but it doesn't hold a candle to the Caterpillar."
$14 is a small price to pay for family accord.
Umami Japanese Bistro, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge. (225-768-8808). Umami is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. through 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Rabbit Spaetzle at Rouj Creole
If you're looking to splurge for a birthday or anniversary, Rouj is an upscale option for some creative, delicious fare. There were lots of intriguing items on the menu, but I settled on the rabbit spaetzle. Braised in mushroom and surrounded by lots of tasty veggies, it was savory with just a lovely little hint of gaminess. And it paired nicely with a Black Manhattan.
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100, Baton Rouge. (225) 614-2400.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Matt Albright)
Scallion pancakes and potstickers at Asian Seafood House
While there were no little carts on wheels rolling around the dining room serving the dim sum at Asian Seafood House the day we went, the food is authentic Chinese cuisine nonetheless. Instead of the carts, servers bring you a paper menu to mark, which works well as the items are written in both English and Chinese. (If you've ever been confused as to what you're pointing to or getting at a traditional dim sum place, you may appreciate the modified logistics.) Once you've turned in your menu, they start bringing out the small plates and steam pans of deliciousness to your table.
My husband is hardcore and preferred the chicken feet (he got a second order he liked them so much), but my more American palate preferred the scallion pancakes and potstickers — both piping hot and accompanied by a perfect sauce. The fried spring rolls and soup dumplings were also tasty.
Asian Seafood House is located at 11294 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Asian Seafood House is closed Wednesdays. (Jan Risher, features editor)
The Queen's Tea at The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room
What better way for those of us in the states to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee than with a tea party? The opening of The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room in Central — run by Loretta Foreman, who owned Country Emporium until 2012 — is a welcome addition for tea lovers in the Baton Rouge area.
Our Queen's Tea included two scones, a cup of gumbo (we're still in Louisiana and not the U.K. after all), four tea sandwiches, two mini quiches and two mini desserts. The Earl Grey cream tea was delicious, and the staff kindly refilled pot after pot for us. Foreman and her granddaughter run the shop together, and Foreman told us they wanted it to feel like you're at somebody's house, enjoying an afternoon together. We hope they don't mind frequent house guests.
The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room, 10443 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, 70818. (225) 478-2766.
The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are required for lunch, and high tea is served on weekends only and requires reservations one day in advance. Afternoon tea is available without reservations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (Andrea Gallo, staff writer)
Pork schnitzel at City Pork
Confession: I was not the one who ordered the pork schnitzel. That wise human would be my husband, who 28-years-into-marriage understands what will happen when he makes the better menu choice than I do. Fortunately, he is a generous soul — as that panko breaded pork cutlet, brown bacon gravy, creamy orzo and pickled red cabbage were delicious.
The schnitzel itself was thin and crispy. The gravy was good, and I loved the pickled red cabbage (a throwback to the amazing sauerkraut I developed a taste for during the time I lived in Slovakia). In fact, the red cabbage dish was more similar to Eastern European sauerkraut than any I've had outside of ... Eastern Europe. All that said, the creamy orzo (which I would describe as an orzo risotto) was the star of the show.
The contrast between the crisp schnitzel, the tangy cabbage and the creamy orzo created high perfect-bite potential. Most of my favorite meals are centered around getting the right ratio of different flavors and textures in a single bite. City Pork's schnitzel is an excellent opportunity to do just that. The only problem was I didn't get many chances — since it was my husband's plate. If you're curious, I ordered the BLT, a personal favorite. It was good, but I like mine with a significant slathering of Duke's mayo and just the right dash of oil and vinegar, salt and pepper. Fortunately for me, my husband knows just how I like my BLTs — and makes them for me to welcome summer. Sufficeth to say, next time we go to City Pork, we'll both be ordering the schnitzel.
City Pork has two locations. 7327 Jefferson Highway (225) 615-8880 and 18143 Perkins Road (225) 998-0744. Check individual locations for hours. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Boucherie board and Cochon de Lait Po'boy at SoLou
I made a mistake while dining at SoLou recently. No, I didn't have order regret. Everything was delicious. I just underestimated the portion sizes of both the boucherie board appetizer and the cochon de lait po-boy entrée.
The board was piled high with andouille, alligator sausage, hog's head cheese, cheddar and fig preserves. The star of the show was the sticky and sweet candied bacon. At $23.99, the board is a bit more of a splurge than a standard appetizer, but it's the perfect addition to happy hour drinks for a pair or small group.
As for the po-boy, for $14.99, I received a full 12 inches of Leidenheimer French bread stuffed with pulled pork, pickled red onions, cracklin’ and coleslaw with a side of fries and added Brussel sprouts. The strawberry hill cocktail topped off the meal.
Just like the food, don't underestimate the portions in these cocktails. One will do the trick. For a savvy savings, don't miss the half-off happy hour on some drinks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
SoLou is located at 7246 Perkins Rpad, Baton Rouge, 70808, (225) 256-7070.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer).
Roasted Rainbow Beet & Burrata Salad from Cocha
My current favorite salad is Baton Rouge is Cocha's incredible mix of textures and flavors in this beet and burrata mix. The citrus, the almonds, the avocado, the shaved fennel, arugula, with two colors of roasted beets and heaps of burrata — all mixed in a banyuls vinaigrette — create a delectable combination. It's the perfect salad to share with friends before ordering an entree or, on its own, makes a wonderful meal.
Cocha, 445 N. Sixth Street, Baton Rouge, LA, 70802. (225) 615-8826.
Cocha is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. (Jan Risher, features editor)