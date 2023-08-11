Huey P. Long was gunned in 1935 at the age of 42.
He was elected Louisiana's governor in 1928 and never really stopped ruling the state when he took the oath of office as one of the state's two U.S. senators in 1932.
In that short time, he made quite an impression on the state of Louisiana. Of course, there was some corruption, but the people of Louisiana at that time would argue that their lives were better.
No matter what your opinion is of the fiery governor or his politics, most people would agree that he is one of history's most fascinating characters. People from throughout the world still research his story.
Which is why, if you live in or around Baton Rouge, you're pretty lucky. Why? Because the downtown area is a living history book on Long.
It's true. You can make an afternoon walking to most of the places he frequented while governor, beginning with Louisiana's Old Governor's Mansion at 502 North Blvd.
Long tore down the former Knox Mansion that once stood on this site and replaced it with what is now the old mansion, which, it's said, he modeled after the White House in Washington, D.C.
It makes sense. He did aspire to be president of the United States, after all, as demonstrated in his 1935 book, "My First Days in the White House."
The Old Governor's Mansion features some of Long's personal items in an exhibit dedicated to him. It's open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.
A few blocks west, Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., offers what is probably the most comprehensive display on Long's life and legacy in Baton Rouge.
Both the Old Governor's Mansion and Old State Capitol operate under the auspices of the Office of the Louisiana Secretary of State, and the Old Capitol is where Long served as governor when he was first elected in 1928.
The desk he used still stands in the old Governor's Office, which leads into an exhibit specifically dedicated to his life and legacy.
Of special interest in this show is an artist's rendition of the Deduct Box, to which, it's said, those who were given jobs by Long were required to donate a percentage of their salary to his senatorial campaign. There's also an animated display, where Long's shadow delivers some of his most popular campaign speeches.
But what most intrigues visitors is the portion of the exhibit dedicated to Long's assassination. It's here where you'll find the .32-caliber, semi-automatic Fabrique Nationale pistol allegedly used by Dr. Carl Weiss to gun down the U.S. senator in the "new" State Capitol.
Yes, this is the gun — meaning the very story you've read in your Louisiana history books can be seen here as a soundtrack of the funeral dirge composed by Castro Carazo, Long's handpicked director for the LSU Tiger Marching Band, plays in the background.
The Old State Capitol is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Next, step across the street and fix your gaze on the top of the Baton Rouge Hilton Capitol Center at 201 Lafayette St. Count the floors and stop at the fifth. Now pinpoint the western most corner of rooms.
That's where Long maintained a suite of rooms when the establishment was known as the Hotel Heidelberg. The hotel is connected by a tunnel to what was the King Hotel — now the Hotel Indigo — across the street.
The tunnel was known as Peacock Alley because of its peacock-colored tiles. It was used by the staffs of both hotels, but Long's use of the walkway to avoid the public made it legendary.
The Hilton reopened its side of the tunnel last fall. Walk through the lobby, then downstairs to take a peek.
As for Long's suite of rooms upstairs, it's said this is where he could keep an eye of the comings and goings at the Old State Capitol across the street, the train station next door and the Mississippi River. It's also where he and Carazo wrote "Touchdown for LSU" — played as part of the Tiger Band's famous football pregame show — and Long's campaign song, "Every Man a King."
They then went upstairs and played the songs on the piano in the hotel's ballroom.
Meanwhile, a few blocks northward at 601 N. Fourth St., the Capitol Park Museum houses quite a few artifacts associated with Long, including the original headstone for his grave in the center of Capitol Park, fronting the Louisiana State Capitol.
Cross Spanish Town Road, and you'll see the statue of Long that now serves as his grave marker. It faces the State Capitol, and at night, a light beams down from the top of the capitol onto the statue.
You can't talk about Louisiana's history without an entire chapter dedicated to Gov.-turned-U.S. Sen. Huey P. Long.
Inside, you can request a tour, which will include a display dedicated to Long's assassination, along with bullet holes in the wall where his bodyguards filled the hall with bullets after Dr. Carl Weiss allegedly gunned down Long on Sept. 8, 1935.
Long died on Sept. 10, 1935, in the old Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, which once stood on Capitol Lake behind the capitol. The hospital is no longer there, but here's a little bit of lagniappe: The Capitol Park Museum houses the hospital bed in which Long died in its storage room.
No. It's not included in any of the museum's exhibits, but it's a fun fact to know.
So, you've walked in the footsteps of a Louisiana legend. Now go get something to eat at a downtown restaurant. There's plenty from which to choose, and hey, you've earned it.