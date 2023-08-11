Huey P. Long was gunned in 1935 at the age of 42.

He was elected Louisiana's governor in 1928 and never really stopped ruling the state when he took the oath of office as one of the state's two U.S. senators in 1932.

In that short time, he made quite an impression on the state of Louisiana. Of course, there was some corruption, but the people of Louisiana at that time would argue that their lives were better.

No matter what your opinion is of the fiery governor or his politics, most people would agree that he is one of history's most fascinating characters. People from throughout the world still research his story.

Which is why, if you live in or around Baton Rouge, you're pretty lucky. Why? Because the downtown area is a living history book on Long.