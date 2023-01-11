BR.louisianamarathon.011722 01 mw.JPG

Chris Free of Virginia Beach, Va., celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Louisiana Marathon in 2022.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Ready, set, go!

It's Louisiana Marathon weekend in downtown Baton Rouge, with the 5K and quarter marathon taking off at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the kids' marathon at 10:15 a.m., and the half marathon and full marathon at 7 a.m. Sunday. thelouisianamarathon.com

A little extra Live

No, it's not fall or spring, that's why it's called Live After 5 Lagniappe. The free concert starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Rhorer Plaza downtown. Music will be by Baton Rouge party band After 8. Local artists and makers also will be part of the fun. downtownbr.org/live-after-five/

All about orchids

The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host a free Garden Discoveries series event, “Growing Orchids in Louisiana,” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. A walking tour of the Botanical Gardens will follow. Register at ebrpl.com/calendar or call (225) 231-3750. 

