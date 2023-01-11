Ready, set, go!
It's Louisiana Marathon weekend in downtown Baton Rouge, with the 5K and quarter marathon taking off at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the kids' marathon at 10:15 a.m., and the half marathon and full marathon at 7 a.m. Sunday. thelouisianamarathon.com
A little extra Live
No, it's not fall or spring, that's why it's called Live After 5 Lagniappe. The free concert starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Rhorer Plaza downtown. Music will be by Baton Rouge party band After 8. Local artists and makers also will be part of the fun. downtownbr.org/live-after-five/
All about orchids
The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation will host a free Garden Discoveries series event, “Growing Orchids in Louisiana,” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood. A walking tour of the Botanical Gardens will follow. Register at ebrpl.com/calendar or call (225) 231-3750.