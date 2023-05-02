Creative, loud, colorful. Those three adjectives define Adrienne Adams’ home. They match her personality just as well.
A product of two creators — her mom a gallerist and her dad a contractor and builder — Adams’ maximalist style in her home reflects her flamboyant disposition and charisma.
From Miami to Paris to Thailand to Greece, Adams has collected pieces from her travels to curate her home with a “more is more” approach in mind. The result is a space that’s full of colorful eye candy.
“Putting together a room with authenticity in mind, for me, will always lead to color and maximalism because that’s just my personality,” Adams said. “I have collected art and objects over my whole life that relate to special core memories, and I believe that each piece deserves its own space that will honor that memory.”
Adams also gathers items locally from Red Onion, a home décor shop and her mom’s gallery, Ann Connelly Fine Art, which features artists she loves, including Demond Matsuo, Winifred Ross Reilly, Nate Sheaffer, KEF! (Simon Kef) and Gino Belassen.
Along with her exuberant personality and home, Adams’ fashion sense is just as colorful. She collects pieces from designers like Martha Gottwald with Neubyrne (who provided Kim Mulkey with that pink feathered jacket) and jewelry brand Mordekai.
For as long as she can remember, Adams said she was observant and appreciative of the artistic details of her surroundings. There was not a semester that went by from preschool to high school that she wasn’t in an art class.
“She’s always been a natural artist,” said Ann Connelly, her mom. “She used to sit at the framing tables in the gallery when she was 3 years old.”
Connelly said that where she is subtle, her daughter leans to the other extreme. From the first step into Adams' home in the foyer, visitors know they’re in for a treat. Fitting enough, a kelly green book, “How to Live with Objects: A Guide to More Meaningful Interiors” by Jill Singer and Monica Khemsurov is displayed, along with a conglomeration of vases, plants, books and more.
Though maximalism interiors seem to teeter on the line between carefully curated and cluttered, there are guidelines to the aesthetic.
For example, when designing a gallery wall, Adams looks at the way certain shapes and colors relate to each other — similar to putting a puzzle together. She said that the space between objects on a wall is just as important as the objects themselves.
If someone wants to experiment with maximalist design, layering is a key element. Adams said that layering different monochromatic textures will “never lead you astray.” But, when mixing colors, she recommends contrasting hues like pink and green or blue and orange.
“For me, curating in a maximalist way utilizes your space in a way that allows the room to live up to its full potential,” Adams said. “It’s not about packing a space with objects, it’s about the relationship between the room and the experience that you have in that room.”
Regardless of personal style preference, Adams said that people should put objects together that bring them joy because a home should be a safe space that provides comfort and joy. Adams said, instead of thinking “I need something for right here,” one should ask, “I have this object that I love. Where does it belong in this space?”
“It’s going to be more authentic, more thoughtful, and it’s going to bring you more joy than buying something random just to fill a space,” she said.
When it comes to design, Adams channels Picasso, who said, “Learn the rules like the pro so you can break them like an artist.”
When there are so many ways to express oneself — clothing, art, words or body language — curating a home can tell one life's story as well.
“I want people to come into my space knowing that I am a really open-minded, creative person,” Adams said. “I want people to feel welcomed and loved whenever they are in my home.”