Former Baton Rougean William Lafield has independently published a memoir titled "Ode to a ’52 Ford."
The 276-page work, available in Kindle and paperback forms at amazon.com, tells stories about such Louisiana notables as Gaynell Tinsley, Joe Messina, James Carville, Barry Seal and Paul Prudhomme.
"It paints a picture of LSU athletics in the '50s and '60s, including the boxing team’s final match in 1956, the 1958 national championship team, and Pete Maravich’s arrival in 1966," a book synopsis states. "The book also covers my encounters with future President George H.W. Bush, New York Mayor Ed Koch, Julia Child and Oliver North."
Lafield started out as a weekend sports reporter for The Morning Advocate, majored in journalism at LSU, received an ROTC commission, and served with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
The book also tells of Lafield's experiences with Hurricane Katrina and 9/11. His connections to the classic movies "Urban Cowboy" and "Easy Rider" also are detailed.
The slice-of-life story also describes Lafield’s adolescent adventures growing up in Baton Rouge, his personal challenges, unexpected successes and disappointing failures.
Lafield and his wife Karen live in Arlington, Virginia.
'Telling His Story'
Janis Pardue Hill has honored her late father’s memory through her new book, “Telling His Story: POW #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese POW Camps.”
Hill's father, J.C. Pardue, graduated from high school during the Great Depression and enlisted with the United States Army Air Corps in 1939. By 1941, he was being deployed to the Philippines. After arriving at the Bataan Peninsula and facing Japanese forces, he was taken as a prisoner of war after U.S. forces surrendered and forced to embark on the Bataan Death March.
Pardue not only survived that ordeal, but also several of the most brutal prisoner of war camps in Japan during World War II.
He carried and wrote about those experiences for the rest of his life, his daughter says.
For her book, Hill compiled her father's essays, journals and other writings about his experiences, as well as interviewing him.
"Most prominent among her father’s memories was the miracle of his Bible. Surviving a direct hit from a fragmentation bomb, confiscation in a POW camp and disposal on a Hell Ship (a term used to describe a ship with extremely inhumane living conditions or a reputation for cruelty in WWII), his Bible always returned," a news release says. "His most treasured possession, it made it home to the States with him. He attributed his survival to the faith acquired and absorbed from the weapon he considered the most valuable of all — his Bible."
Hill adds, “Not enough people are aware of the atrocities veterans suffered during the Bataan Death March. They witnessed the brutality of the Japanese guards as they bayonetted, shot, beheaded or buried alive any who fell.”
The 266-page book is available from LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Hill, a retired university professor and lifelong educator, and her husband, Charles A. Hill Jr., live in north Louisiana.
'Mirrors and …'
"Mirrors and other reflections" is a new collection of essays from 2022 Louisiana Writer Award winner David Armand and was recently published by UL Press.
"Mirrors" is a collection of interconnected essays that recount the author’s adoption and boyhood in rural Louisiana. He writes candidly about his troubled teenage years, experimenting with drugs and alcohol, then dropping out of school and working odd jobs. While most of the book deals with the author’s youth, the collection ultimately builds to the final piece, which describes his unexpected discovery of a hidden past.
Armand was born and raised in Louisiana. From 2017–2019, he served as writer-in-residence at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he is now assistant professor of creative writing. He has published four novels, three collections of poetry and a memoir.
"Mirrors and other reflections" can be purchased online at https://ulpress.org/ or through other major retailers such as Amazon and Ingram.