Firehaus Baton Rouge, Mid City's newest addition to the nightlife scene, is located at 1700 Government St. near Electric Depot.
The space includes a cashless wine bar, indoor and outdoor lounge with seating and a rooftop bar with seating and a DJ booth. Additionally, Firehaus offers hookah. The owner, Cornelius Quarels, is an investor in The Main Lobby downtown — another rooftop bar.
A soft opening was held Saturday, Sept. 9, and a grand opening is scheduled toward the end of this month.
As of now, general manager Don Batiste said the hours of operation are 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday; 5:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Batiste said he hopes to serve martinis, wine and classic cocktails at Firehaus.