We asked readers to use their creativity and smarts to design a Peeps diorama with the theme "A Louisiana Easter."
They did not disappoint.
The winner of the competition is Edie Boudreaux, of Baton Rouge.
Boudreaux created "MawMaw and PeepPaw's Easter Egg Hunt," complete with teeny-tiny packages of Heavenly Hash and miniature eggs being dyed in tiny jars. But the stars of her Peeps diorama are PeepPaw, who is a fan of LSU baseball, and MawMaw, who is wearing her Kim Mulkey-esque gold and glittery butterfly jacket.
This wasn't Boudreaux's first Peeps rodeo. She's entered the newspaper's competition before. To make the to-scale boxes of candy, she took photos of actual boxes of the candy and then shrunk the photos down to scale.
"I do doll houses," Boudreaux said, explaining her skills in creating scenes in smaller proportions. "Making this one took a couple of hours."
She said she got the idea for her piece when she read the theme, "Louisiana Easter."
"I thought of Elmer's and went to the store," Boudreaux said.
She wasn't the only one who went shopping.
Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, said she spent the bulk of a weekend and $50 searching for the variety of Peeps required to make her Blues Festival-themed scene. Neustrom's Peeps project is the second-place winner.
"I was like, 'Let me pause on all the Blues Fest stuff I'm doing and find a creative outlet,'" Neustrom said. "I probably invested way too much time doing it. I have never done anything like this in my life."
Neustrom said she learned more than she expected to about the depth and breadth of Peeps.
"This is borderline embarrassing. I wish I could say I was well-read these days, but no, I'm honing the art of a Peep diorama," she said with a chuckle. "Is there a therapist who specializes in Peep dysfunction?"
Even so, Neustrom said she enjoyed the process of creating the bluesy scene, but isn't sure what to do with it now, especially since her parents' dog ate two of her star Peeps. Fortunately, she went to great lengths in photographing it in situ before the demise of two key players.
She took one photo of her Peeps on the upstairs balcony at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to get the Mississippi River bridge in the background.
"The other one I took on the levee by the river. I'm sure I looked like a nut, laid out on the ground with my phone and a box of Peeps — with me trying to get just the right angle," she said.
Neustrom picked up some tips along the way on how to make a great Peeps diorama:
- Don't use hot glue near a Peep.
- Do not let pets be anywhere around your project.
- If you leave a Peep out for a few days, it hardens up a bit and stands up better. Fresh Peeps don't stand up well.
- There are many Peeps flavors these days, including tropical fruit flavor, birthday cake flavor and even chocolate-dipped Peeps.
Honorable mention Peeps creations include:
- "A Southern Tradition" by Brandy Hundley, of Lafayette
- “Blue Peep Oak” by Louisiana artist George Rodpeep, created by Emily Babin, of Baton Rouge
- "Sorry, Peeps. There is no copying an original Blue Dog" by Denise Hebert, of Baker
- "Peep up the Volume Chocolate Cake" by Jamie McDonald, of Hammond