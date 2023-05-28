Sweltering through the Louisiana summers of my childhood, I discovered that reading about great polar explorers could at least make me feel a little cooler. As the mercury climbed, I’d plow through the adventures of Roald Amundsen, Robert Peary and Richard Evelyn Byrd.
I’m reconnecting with that tradition this summer as I read “Battle of Ink and Ice,” Darrell Hartman’s new book about competing claims by Peary and Cook in 1909 about who had been the first to reach the North Pole. Their rivalry sparked a parallel contest between The New York Herald and The New York Times, with each paper backing a different explorer in the celebrity feud. It’s a fun read — and a cautionary tale about what happens when journalistic objectivity goes out the window.
Reading “Battle of Ink and Ice” reminded me how deeply my early reading tastes have continued to shape my summer book choices.
Dirigibles were another boyhood fascination, an interest I developed after spotting vintage airships like the Hindenburg in old newsreels. It’s been neat to revisit that history with “His Majesty’s Airship,” S.C. Gwynne’s new book about a luxury vessel the British built to soar the skies of the world. It was the biggest aircraft of its day until a 1930 accident sealed its fate. In Gwynne’s masterfully told tale, the characters behind the making of the prosaically named R101 are at least as vivid as the airship itself.
To extend the pleasure of my boyhood summers with Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn,” I’ve started reading “The Child and the River,” a 1945 novel by Frenchman Henri Bosco that, like Twain’s classic story, also involves the adventures of a boy afloat on a dangerous voyage. New York Review Books is publishing a new edition of “The Child and the River” later this summer.
Although my summer reading topics this year chime a lot with the books I first read as a kid, I have no illusions that I’ll become a boy again as I fetch each evening’s title from the nightstand. But seeing these small patterns in my summer reading life has underlined for me why I read in the first place. What I’m looking for most of the time is an immersive interlude in a world not quite my own.
It's why I’ve been drawn to “Spring Rain,” Englishman Marc Hamer’s beautiful new memoir about his life as a gardener. I’ve also been dipping into “A Place in the World,” in which Frances Mayes of “Under the Tuscan Sun” fame muses about how her frequent travels have deepened her sense of what truly makes a home.
At a time when some reading choices are the focus of divisive political debates, it’s good for us to remind each other that at their best, books create spaces where we can find common ground. That’s one reason I share my summer reading list each year. Here’s hoping you’ll share your own.