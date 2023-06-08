Daniel Goyer believes there is more to travel than the "what" or the "where."

"It's about the 'why,'" he said. "It's about why you're visiting and what makes it important."

Goyer is site manager for Port Hudson State Historic Site and manages Centenary State Historic Site, where he stands on the park's bricked path on a Saturday morning. The Jackson park is close to his heart — it was the sole park he managed for 15 years before taking on double duty in 2018.

Which means he's not only well versed in the grounds' history, he has been a key player in its restoration and presentation. These days, though, the historic site is open for guided tours by appointment only, though the gates are open for visitors to walk and picnic on the unsupervised grounds from Thursdays through Saturdays.