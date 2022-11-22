Christmas is just around the corner, so kick off this holiday season with Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine's Holiday Coastal Wine Dinner.
This wine pairing will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the restaurant, 7731 Jefferson Highway.
The dinner will feature six courses by executive chef David Dickensauge paired with wines by Uncorked.
Cost is $200 by visiting sevn.ly/xZ97V5B7.
Gingerbread house workshops
Tickets are on sale for two Holiday Gingerbread House Workshops for age 3 and older from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Imagine you’ve happened upon a magical cottage of sweetest proportions, where rooftops are sugared with frosted shingles and chocolate doors are adorned with fruity wreaths. Licorice-lined windows entice you to peek inside while the salty bark of a tree stands at attention alongside sugary gumdrop bushes.
Well, this is not a fantasy, because that's exactly what kids will be creating at this workshop, where they'll learn decorating tips and tricks to bring their one-of-a-kind, sugar-coated gingerbread houses to life.
Tickets are $65 for each workshop by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/workshops-special-events.
Kids' Night with Elsa
Papi's Fajita Factory Watson, 35055 La. 16, Denham Springs, will host Kids Night with Elsa, at 6 p.m. Monday, featuring "Frozen's" Elsa from The Petite Princess Company. Kids eat free.
For more information, call (225) 271-8720.
Wine pairing course
Tickets are on sale for the Holiday Wine Tasting & Pairing Course from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Local Leaf Gallery, 555 Caddo St.
Sample six different wines with food pairings while you learn about each region and varietal of wine. Tickets are $35 and include wine samples, pairings, charcuterie, a lecture, note-taking materials and a wine glass.
For tickets, visit localleafgallery.com/products/event-ticket.
Brunch with Santa
Don's Seafood in Denham Springs, at 136 Rushing Road, will host Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
December at Don's Seafood features an extra special guest: Santa Claus. So, when you go to Don's for brunch, bring the kids to see St. Nick and take a free photo to celebrate the occasion.
For more information, call (225) 664-1192 or visit donsseafoodonline.com/.
Mini Holiday Workshops
Tickets are on sale for Mini Holiday Workshops for ages 3-15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Choose among three workshops for your kids. Spots are limited. For a list of workshops, ticket prices and tickets, visit lci.edu/mini-christmas-holiday-workshops.