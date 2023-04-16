Early reviews have described "A Wing and a Prayer" by veteran journalists Anders Gyllenhaal and Beverly Gyllenhaal as part travel adventure, part detective story and a loving tribute to some of the avian world’s most colorful species.
Simon and Schuster has listed the book at $30 and will release it on Tuesday, April 18.
"A Wing and a Prayer" is a captivating drama from the front lines of the race to save birds set against the devastating loss of one-third of the avian population.
Three years ago, headlines delivered shocking news: nearly 3 billion birds in North America have vanished in the last 50 years. No species has been spared, from the most delicate jeweled hummingbirds to scrappy black crows, from a rainbow of warblers to common birds such as owls and sparrows.
The Gyllenhaals' story explores how, in a desperate race against time, scientists, conservationists, birders, wildlife officers and philanthropists are scrambling to halt the collapse of species with bold, experimental, and sometimes risky rescue missions.
High in the mountains of Hawaii, biologists are about to release clouds of laboratory-bred mosquitoes in a last-ditch attempt to save Hawaii’s remaining native forest birds. In Central Florida, researchers have found a way to hatch Florida Grasshopper Sparrows in captivity to rebuild a species down to its last two dozen birds.
In the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a team is using artificial intelligence to save the California Spotted Owl. In North Carolina, a scientist is experimenting with genomics borrowed from human medicine to bring the long-extinct Passenger Pigeon back to life.
Louisiana's birds also are included in this book.
For the past year, the Gyllenhaals traveled more than 25,000 miles across the Americas, chronicling costly experiments, contentious politics and new technologies to save these birds from the brink of extinction. Through this compelling drama, "A Wing and a Prayer" offers hope and an urgent call to action: Birds are dying at an unprecedented pace.
Still, there are encouraging breakthroughs across the hemisphere and still time to change course if action is taken quickly.