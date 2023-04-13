You don't have to travel far to see world-class architecture.
According to AAA Magazine, one of the best of the best examples of must-see edifices is right here in Baton Rouge. AAA Magazine calls out this treasure in a story about architectural treasures in the Midwest and South.
The building? Why, it's Louisiana's Old State Capitol, of course. The magazine included the castle along the river among its "10 architectural wonders you have to see" in its March 14 issue.
The Old Capitol is joined on the list by such landmarks as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; the Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Benton, Arkansas; and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Dana Thomas House in Springfield, Illinois.
Through the years, everyone has not been a fan of the Old State Capitol building. Notably, Mark Twain called it "the ugliest thing on the Mississippi."
One other Louisiana landmark on the list is Shreveport's Strand Theatre. Also listed is the close-to-home Ohr-O'Kheefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, Mississippi.
You can check out the story by visiting ace.aaa.com/publications/travel/us-destinations/midwest-and-southern-architecture.html.
Still, a magazine story doesn't capture the full beauty of Louisiana's Old State Capitol's exterior and interior. Plan a visit to its 100 North Blvd. location and see it for yourself.
For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.