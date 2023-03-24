School reunion
Istrouma High School Class of 1973 is having its 50th Reunion in August. For further information, contact Danny Wellman at 225-301-3161.
Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists hosts workshop
The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists will host a "Secrets to Accessing the Media” workshop to help community organizations, small business owners, and others learn how to get publicity for their events.
The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. through noon Saturday, April 1, at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd., in Baton Rouge. The cost is $25 per person and refreshments will be served. Sponsorships are also available.
Local anchors, reporters, producers, public relations professionals and editors will instruct on how to place events in the media, how to write a news release, and give tips about how to best handle media interviews.
Friends of Magnolia Mound antiques forum
Friends of Magnolia Mound will hold the 23rd annual Petite Antiques Forum on Saturday, April 1.
The forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation by Larry Schmidt, “If These Walls Could Talk: A Small Museum With Many Stories,” at the Louisiana State Archives Building.
Lunch will be at the Baton Rouge Country Club, followed by a tour of historic homes in New Roads.
Advance registration required, and admission is $125 per person.
Get more information at www.friendsofmagnoliamound.org.
East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardeners Association talk
Do you have a problem with too much or too little water in your gardens? The East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners Association will have Dr. Stacia L. Davis Conger as its guest speaker for its library series at the Greenwell Springs Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, on Thursday, March 30. Conger will address irrigation and drainage, an issue many local gardeners face. Her talk will begin at 6.30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Ready 4 Life Community Violence Prevention Strategy Forum
Residents are invited to join parents, pastors, police, pupils, formerly incarcerated individuals and young adults to create a workable strategy to engage residents in their communities and reduce acts of violence on Tuesday.
The Ready 4 Life Community Violence Prevention Strategy Forum begins at 7 p.m. at Comfort Event Hall, 7715 Tom Drive, Baton Rouge. Those interested can email registration forms to info@rrministriesinc.org, call (225) 251-3609, or register online at www.rrministriesinc.org.
Have a submission for About Town regarding upcoming events? Email info to Jack Barlow at jack.barlow@theadvocate.com.