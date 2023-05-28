Bromeliad sale
The Bromeliad Society of Baton Rouge is presenting its 48th annual bromeliad show and sale June 3-4 at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. The show will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday; the sale will last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Beautification grant awarded
The East Feliciana Council on Aging was awarded a beautification grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful in the amount of $5,000. The grant will be used to plant trees, shrubs and flowers to improve the beautification of the Jackson Senior Center, creating a beautiful, inviting place for seniors to gather for lunch, holiday parties, socialization, nutrition education, arts and crafts, games and other activities to improve their quality of life.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.
Local radio personality wins national award
Jodi Koontz, from the popular morning radio show Murphy, Sam & Jodi, has won a 2023 Gracie Award in the National Syndicated Radio Host category. Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the Gracies recognize "outstanding programming and individual achievement created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media in news and entertainment."