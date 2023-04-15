The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice Advocacy Day at the Capitol
The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice will hold its Advocacy Day at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Monday, April 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lobby Day is designed to bring community members to the legislative process, and tables will be set up outlining how a bill becomes a law. There will be opportunities to meet legislators, and a news conference will be held on the steps of the Capitol starting at 1 p.m.
Forum 225 to host conversations with young professionals
Beginning April 17, young professionals organization Forum 225 will bridge-build with intergenerational conversations highlighting a seasoned and influential leader in the community. The conversations will take place each third Monday. More details can be found online at forum225.org.
2023 Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk
The 2023 Baton Rouge Team Hope Walk, a fundraising event for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Highland Road Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the half-mile walk around the park, which may be repeated for those seeking a longer option, starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children, although any amount will be accepted as a donation.
A program, along with jambalaya, refreshments and door prizes, will follow the walk. All proceeds from the walk will go to research and family support efforts of the HDSA. The goal for this year’s Baton Rouge event is $17,150.
St. James Parish hosts clean-up day
St. James Parish and the Keep St. James Parish Beautiful Board will be hosting their annual Parish-Wide Clean-up Day on Earth Day, April 22. The event is part of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Love the Boot Week, which is the state's largest statewide litter removal and beautification effort.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and will have two meeting locations: on the East Bank at Lutcher Park, located at 2601 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher, and on the west bank at the Vacherie Health Unit, located at 29170 Health Unit St., Vacherie.
Volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags and safety vests, and should plan on wearing closed-toe shoes and sunscreen.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services free legal workshops
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm whose mission is to achieve justice for low-income people in Louisiana by enforcing and defending their legal rights through civil legal aid, advocacy, and community education. Free legal help is provided for low-income people in a wide variety of civil legal matters. More information can be found at slls.org.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services is providing free legal workshops about wills and estates for people aged 60 and over, and their caregivers, on the following dates:
- April 17, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Vacherie Senior Center, 29126 Health Unit Road (Fire & Rescue Training Center), Vacherie
- April 19, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lutcher Senior Center, 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher
- May 24, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Convent Senior Center, 5775 La. 44, Convent
Volunteers In Public Schools announces Apple Award winners
Volunteers In Public Schools is recognizing this year's Apple Award winners at its annual Apple Awards Ceremony, scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday, April 28, at Drusilla Seafood, 3482 Drusilla Lane. The awards celebrate outstanding individuals and organizations that have consistently partnered with East Baton Rouge Parish public schools to support student success.