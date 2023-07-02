Health and wellness community resource fair
From 9 a.m. until noon on July 8, the Magnolia Baptist Church, at 960 E. Buchanan St. in Baton Rouge, will host a health and wellness community resource fair.
The goal of the event is to connect with and serve the south Baton Rouge community to promote healthy living and, more importantly, make the community aware of available resources for those in need.
Services include behavioral health, physical health, food and shelter, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, senior citizens, transportation assistance and more. Entry to the fair is free.
Putts for Paws mini golf
No-kill cat and kitten shelter Cat Haven is hosting its second annual Putts for Paws mini golf event from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. The event will take place at All Star Lanes on 9829 Airline Highway.
The proceeds of all ticket, food and beverage sales will go toward funding Cat Haven's mission of helping cats and kittens of Baton Rouge. Food will be catered by All Star Lanes, with hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and chips available, as well as soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for a ticket plus food.
Sounds of CommUNITY concert
The venerable Sounds of CommUNITY concert, which has taken place since 1991, will be held from 4 p.m. on July 9 at the Baton Rouge Stake Center, 10335 Highland Road. This year's theme is Harambe — Pulling Together For Peace.
Astronomical convention to come to Baton Rouge
The 2023 Astronomical League Convention (ALCon) will be held in Baton Rouge from July 26 to 29 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center Hotel. The convention will be hosted by the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society.
The Astronomical League is a national amateur astronomy organization comprised of over 300 societies from across the United States. The League’s goal is to encourage an interest in amateur astronomy through education and incentives.
ALCon 2023’s theme will be “Astronomical Gumbo,” which represents the blend of diverse subfields and people within the vast field of astronomy. Keynote speakers at the convention will be David Eicher, writer and editor-in-chief of Astronomy Magazine; Fred Espenak, eclipse expert and co-author of "Totality: The Great American Eclipses of 2017 and 2024;" and David Levy, author and comet hunter.
Scheduled field trips include the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) Livingston, the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, the Highland Road Park Observatory, and the Landolt Astronomical Observatory at LSU.
For more information or to speak with a representative, please visit alcon2023.org or contact alcon2023info@alcon.org.