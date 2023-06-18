Nominations open for the 2023 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards
Nominations are now open for the 52nd annual Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist awards. Nominations can be completed online at www.emergela.org/brava and are due by July 10. They should include details of individuals’ volunteer activities, which organizations they have volunteered for, and how their service has impacted the community.
Hosted by Emerge, the awards luncheon (which will be held Nov. 9 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center) honors those who give their time and talents to organizations across the community, above and beyond typical volunteer requirements. These individuals possess a sense of service and community that impacts the greater Baton Rouge area in a positive and meaningful way.
For more information on nominations or the event, contact Caitlynn Coco at ccoco@emergela.org or (225) 663-6987.
Fairy gardens and pollinator gardens session
Are you looking for ways to entertain your children or grandchildren? Learn how to make Fairy Gardens and Pollinator Gardens at the Jones Creek Library, 9222 Jones Creek Road, on Thursday. Presentations will be offered by the East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardeners at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Advanced Master Gardeners Kitty Bull and Carol Paine will present. For more information on the 2023 Library Series and other outreach activities, visit the Master Gardeners website, https://ebrmg.wildapricot.org/.
Red Cross calls for volunteers as hurricane season begins
With the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season having begun on June 1, the American Red Cross of Louisiana calls on Louisianans to prepare their families for the possibility of major hurricanes and to consider volunteering as climate-driven disasters become more frequent and intense.
The Red Cross is growing its volunteer capacity. The positions in highest need include shelter support, health services and the disaster action team. Volunteers play a crucial role in the Red Cross's operations, making up 90% of the its workforce. If interested, visit redcross.org to sign up.
The organization also recommends creating an evacuation plan and building an emergency kit to help make sure your family is ready to either evacuate or hunker down if a storm threatens your community.