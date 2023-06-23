Plate lunches at Ideal Market
Ideal Market is one of the underrated gems of the south Louisiana food scene.
The chain of Latin American supermarkets has locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, Gretna and will soon open a Gonzales store.
All the stores carry the products you generally can’t find in a typical grocery store but you need if you want your Mexican dishes to pop.
But Ideal Market goes far beyond that. They have an outstanding bakery, they carry great fresh guacamole and sell these achiote-covered chicken wings that are perfect for tossing in the air fryer and munching down while watching an LSU game. Oh, and I contend they have the best produce in Baton Rouge, in terms of variety and quality.
Another thing that puts Ideal Market above the typical grocery store is their plate lunches. They always carry an array of stewed meats, soups, fillings for tacos. It all looks so good and it really makes me deeply regret the fact that I didn’t apply myself in Spanish class. One recent day, I got half of a tender roasted chicken, served on top of a mountain of yellow rice, with a scoop of fresh pico and a serving of creamy fried plantains on the side. All for the low, low price of $11.99.
Ideal Market has two locations in Baton Rouge: 1817 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., 70816 (225) 615-7564 and 9301 Burbank Drive, 70820 (225) 228-2954.
Ideal Market is open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Sunday (Timothy Boone, business editor)
Fried shrimp at Parrain's
Call me silly, but for whatever reasons I had never been to Parrain's until this week. Going forward, the restaurant will find a regular place in our dining-out rotation. The menu had something for everyone in our family and our friends who joined the party — and the food was exceptional. Plus, our waiter was helpful, kind and engaged. It was a 10 out of 10 dining experience.
In full disclosure, I ordered the blackened shrimp remoulade salad, which was delicious! However, my friend, who happened to be sitting next to me, ordered the fried shrimp plate — and we were neighborly! The shrimp were fantastic, as were the green beans. For appetizers, we ordered the onion rings (which were devoured before I got a pic) and the crab claws, which our daughter proclaimed to be her favorite.
I had driven by the sign on Perkins countless times, but I had no idea the restaurant was located off the road under the overpass. I regret not tryin it sooner and can't wait to go back.
Parrain's is located at 3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge. (225) 381-9922 It's open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. and Friday/Saturday 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Breakfast sandwich with sides from Simple Joe Café
Simple Joe feels like one of those hole-in-the-wall spots. The ambience is comfortable, and the employees are fantastic. The restaurant has become my go-to breakfast spot. The line out the door on weekends proves that other people have found it, too.
I moseyed in Sunday morning, mindful not to eat anything beforehand, as I wanted to save my appetite. I ordered a breakfast sandwich on a biscuit with egg, cheese and bacon. The biscuit was perfectly crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. I also added a side of hash browns and cheese grits. The more the merrier.
A pro tip for Sundays: go before the church crowd at noon.
Simple Joe Café is located at 3057 Government St., Baton Rouge. (225) 478-2999. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)