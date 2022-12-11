The Christmases we find in greeting cards and TV specials is invariably a New England holiday, one touched by pointed firs and blankets of snow. Each December, when I want to seek out Christmas stories closer to home, I end up pulling Lillian Smith’s “Memory of a Large Christmas” from the shelf. Smith grew up in rural Florida in the early 1900s, and her old-time reminiscences of Yuletide seem more like the ones a child of Louisiana might know.
In Smith’s childhood, it wasn’t snowfall that meant Santa was on his way. “Christmas began when pecans started falling,” she tells readers. “The early November rains loosened the nuts from their outer shells and sent them plopping like machine gun bullets on the roof of the veranda.”
Although it’s been a long time since I’ve lived in a place with pecan trees, there was a similar sound that, for many years, heralded the approach of Christmas for me. It was the rat-a-tat-tat of acorns dropping on the tin shed of my neighbor, Bobby Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton’s been gone for years now, and his tin shed isn’t with us anymore, either. These days, when acorns fall in my neighborhood, they usually drop without a sound, which makes them harder to notice. But the other day, while fetching our newspaper from the end of the driveway, I came across an acorn that was impossible to ignore. It was the grand progeny of our Shumard oak — a mighty specimen, big as a chestnut, that I carried into the house.
Many years ago, while touring the North Carolina home where the poet Carl Sandburg once lived, I noticed boxes and bowls containing nuts, stones and other objects that Sandburg found on his walks. He liked to have these small, beautiful things close by, and it’s a practice I decided to embrace for myself. Depending on the season, my desk might hold a few pine cones harvested from the yard, a rock from the garden repurposed as a paperweight, or a smattering of acorns from nearby oaks.
As I sit at my keyboard this month, my Shumard acorn is a nice reminder for me of life’s basic resilience. We planted our Shumard a few years back to replace a weeping willow that had crashed in a storm. The Shumard thrived until last year, when the power company trimmed it back sharply to help protect a power line. The tree languished in shock for awhile after its aggressive pruning, and I thought it might be a goner. But the Shumard slowly rebounded, and this year’s acorns are a testament to its durability. They tell me that even in a dying year touched by brokenness, the world answers a basic impulse toward renewal.
The great thing about acorns is that once you see one, you naturally notice more. I’ve spotted quite a few this month — a gift as good as any I’ll get for Christmas.
