Connie Landry, also known as the 'Nut Lady', uses a leaf blower to expose the nuts from one of the Nutall Oak trees, that are indigenous to Louisiana, along Nicholson Drive Extension. She then collects the acorns to sell for planting to a seed company Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Landry has been doing this for 23 years and has a rhythm of going slower so she doesn't hurt her back. The last haul of nuts weighed 1500 pounds. She also picks up Cow Oak tree acorns, also indigenous to Louisiana, which she says are usually found in older neighborhoods in town.