Instead of just taking Martin Luther King Jr. Day off Monday, hundreds of Baton Rouge volunteers turned it into a day of action.
"It's a day on, not a day off," Simone Higginbotham, executive director of the Scotlandville Community DC, said about MLK Day.
Higginbotham was one of several community leaders and members of the local nonprofit organizations who worked with LSU for a day of service to honor the civil rights leader.
At nine separate locations on Monday, volunteers picked up trash, cleaned up churches and did other work to enrich the community in a way that Higginbotham said King would approve of.
"When I think about Dr. King, I think he would be proud of the things we're doing all over north Baton Rouge," she said. "I think if he was able to see us today here, he would be all smiles because we are actually living his dream today. This is what he wanted us to do."
Working with the Helix Academy, Rosebud Healthcare and LSU, Higginbotham said keeping north Baton Rouge clean is a team effort.
“We’re trying to promote keeping our community clean here in Scotlandville, keep it free of paper and litter,” she said. “That’s why we chose to do a cleanup and a beautification of the area."
Other service sites traded trash bags and gloves for paintbrushes and shovels as about 60 volunteers, through a nonprofit called The BRidge Agency, went to spruce up a church that needed an upgrade.
Nicole Scott, the pastor of LOGOS Center of Deliverance Ministries and founder of The BRidge Agency, said it was an easy fit when deciding what to do to serve for the MLK holiday.
“Over the last six years, we’ve built a large number of partnerships and collaborative initiatives in the city and LSU Multicultural Affairs is one of those offices that we work with," Scott said. "They reached out to The BRidge Agency to find out if we were doing anything for MLK Day.”
Because Scott preaches out of the same building that belongs to another ministry, she said there are improvements that needed to be made to continue to use it to serve the community.
“We use this building — which belongs to House of Refuge ministries, so it’s like two ministries in one — but we have our services at night," Scott said. "I know there have been some things in this building that have definitely been hindering us from doing our outreach to the degree that we need to, so I thought that would be a great place for us to do our service today.”
A vital staple in the area, according to Scott, the House of Refuge and LOGOS Center of Deliverance ministries have touched the lives of thousand of people over the past few months.
“We’ve only been in this area and partnering with this ministry for almost five months and since being here, we have served almost 3,000 people just in this area," Scott said. "Through homelessness, addiction, you name it.”
Volunteers from LSU's Black Male Leadership Institute and the Nu Iota chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at LSU shoveled gravel and painted the House of Refuge building to get it cleaned up for more services and community outreach.
"MLK Day is very special to me," Scott said. "I think it’s a day where we can actually tug on the heartstrings of people using MLK’s spirit and the will of mankind to bring people together to serve in a greater capacity.”
As primary adviser for the Black Male Leadership Institute, LSU graduate assistant Carl Tart said he considered the day of service to be a success.
“From the breakfast to the program to getting everyone on the buses and lunches being provided, I feel like it was executed very well,” he said. “I feel like next year, we do need to get the message out to students that this is an important day, not only just to serve in some capacity, but also to give back to a community that uplifts one of the largest schools in the state.”
Tart said events like the day of service help honor King, but also inherently bring a sense of camaraderie and connection between people and their neighborhoods.
“I do think that this event was necessary for anyone who was looking for that sense of support, that sense of community, that sense of belonging to reach out and come to events like this," Tart said. "It doesn’t just help bring that service out into the community, it helps bring that sense of importance back into you.”
Higginbotham said the collective efforts of all involved are exactly what King envisioned when he spoke about change.
"All of this is a link in the chain," Higginbotham said. "All of these little events and organizations are little links in that chain of his dream and the overall big picture that he had.”