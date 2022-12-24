I love Christmas music in many forms. In my home, Christmas albums range from Handel’s “Messiah” to Dr. Demento. A few weeks ago, I was listening to Twisted Sister's Christmas videos on YouTube.
It’s been a couple of years since I added to my Christmas collection, but two weeks ago I found one I had to order, and it’s been perfect. Joss Stone recently released “Merry Christmas, Love,” an album filled with Christmas standards and two originals written by Stone.
“Let It Snow,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” and Irving Berlins’ “Snow” and “White Christmas” are among the secular pieces. “Away in a Manger,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” are among the carols.
Something I love on Christmas projects is when an artist provides strong original work, and Stone has done that.
“If You Believe” offers a sweet look at Santa.
“If you believe/Then you will hear the angеls' drum
If you believe/Thеn you will see a reindeer run
If you believe/Do you believe?
Come gather near/Let go of all your fear
The lightness of love will cover you up
Christmas is finally here”
“Bring on Christmas Day” reminds listeners that just making it home can be a great gift.
“We made it home/So many of us don't
We gotta count our blessings as they come
Never alone
When the world gets too heavy to run
Somehow, we're still hangin' right on
Just bring on Christmas day
Throw your fears away
Open up your door
Ask for nothin' more
And bring on (bring on)
Christmas (Christmas) day”
In 2012, I wrote about some of the other Christmas CDs that get a lot of play in my home. Here are those albums.
“Glory in the Highest”
by Chris Tomlin
Praise and worship singer Chris Tomlin recorded this album live with a small audience of friends and worship leaders who served as a background choir.
The album is half traditional Christmas hymns, some with a Tomlin chorus added, and some original pieces. The title track is among my favorites. It is an older Tomlin piece with a lovely, simple but theologically profound verse added at the end. “Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy)” is sung with much more joy — and volume — than many congregations produce.
PERFECT FOR: sing-along session.
“Joy for Christmas Day”
by Kathy Mattea
This second Christmas album from Mattea has Christmas carols with interesting takes. While the melodies are familiar, the arrangements aren’t standard. There’s a swing feel to “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and a quiet start finishes upbeat on “Angels We Have Heard on High.” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” provides a touch of church organ and Latin before a rock-swing sound takes over. The title is from “There’s Still My Joy,” the album’s final cut. It is a great piece for people suffering during Christmas. Mattea’s first Christmas album, “Good News,” is also a wonderful listen for the season.
PERFECT FOR: working on Christmas projects or cleaning the house.
‘O Holy Night’
by Sara Groves
Sara Groves has a beautiful collection of classic Christmas carols and contemporary pieces, each given her special touch with arrangement and presentation.
And for those frustrated while helping children on Christmas morning, Groves’ “Toy Packaging” may become the battle cry of the day: “Nothing makes me lose my cool like toy packaging. Kids, you really need to leave the room, mom’s opening toy packaging.”
PERFECT FOR: winding down from the stresses of the season.
“Christmas on the Border”
by Gary Chapman and others
This album calls itself “A Spicy Holiday recipe of Texas Blues, Hot Country and Mexican Salsa.”
Upbeat versions of “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and more are great for a party mood.
PERFECT FOR: dancing around the house.
“Soulful Christmas”
by Aaron Neville
This was Neville’s first Christmas album. While Neville’s smooth voice highlights standards such as “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “The Christmas Song,” he also sings about “Louisiana Christmas Day,” a song about being on the road and promising to be home on Christmas Day.
Less common Christmas songs include “The Bells of St. Mary’s” and “The Star Carol.”
“Such a Night” has a Christmas touch added.
In 2005, Neville also released a “Christmas Prayer.”
PERFECT FOR: chilling with a classic Louisiana voice.
Whatever your taste is in music, there is a Christmas album for you. May your season be filled with music that lifts your spirits.