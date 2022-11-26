A few weeks ago, I got a message from an editor ranting about secular, commercial Advent calendars and asking if I would write about Advent.
For many, Advent calendars are about counting down the 24 days before Christmas.
Commercial calendars that do so are abundant. As I was writing, I got a Facebook ad for a Harry Potter Advent calendar. Each year, Costco has an Advent calendar of Belgium beers. Friends have received calendars with craft supplies. Candy or small toys are common calendar gifts.
This countdown comes from the first season of the Christian church year, known as Advent.
The season includes the four Sundays leading up to Christmas, so for 2022, it starts Sunday. In 2023, it will start Dec. 3.
Christmas starts Dec. 25 and runs until Epiphany on Jan. 6. That is the 12 days of Christmas, well-known from the song.
For people who follow the church calendar, Advent is a time of meditation, waiting and contemplating the Savior, a time similar to Lent, but more hopeful instead of repentant. Some people who don’t closely adhere to the church year use Dec. 1-25 as their meditation time.
The word advent comes from the Latin word adventus, meaning come or visit.
Christianity.com says early Advent was about new believers preparing for baptism and looking to Epiphany. By the sixth century, Advent was looking to Christ's return. And in the Middle Ages, Advent became linked with Christmas.
Author Rachel Held Evans, who died in 2019, said on her blog, "Advent is a season of anticipation, of holy waiting. It is a waiting characterized not by idleness or even contented peace, but by prophetic yieldedness and active hope."
She offered five questions that might help people prepare for Advent.
- When I wake up on Christmas morning, how will I be different? How do I hope the meditations and practices of the season will shape me?
- How can I prepare myself, my home and my family for the arrival of Jesus in a way that nurtures a spirit of anticipation and hope?
- Have I left enough space in the busy holiday season to pay attention, to listen, to wait and to be surprised? What practical steps can I take to both guard those quiet moments but also embrace divine interruptions?
- Consider the effects of light. It can warm and it can guide, but it can also expose and surprise. What does light in the darkness mean for the world? What does it mean for my life in this season?
- What does it mean to listen to the prophets in this season — not just the prophets of old, but the prophets of today? Who is crying out for justice and peace from the margins, and what will I do to heed their calls?
Help to mark Advent
Many Christian publishers have Advent books. Some have a daily reading. Some offer various levels of activity. Your favorite bookseller can help find one that fits your needs.
Also, many Advent calendars live online — search for ones that fit your needs. Be sure to check your denomination’s website.
Every year, I try to mention my two favorites, online Advent calendars that allow for an artistic angle.
Busted Halo has a photography challenge. Visit bustedhalo.com/ministry-resources/2022-instaadvent-photo-challenge to see each day’s prompt and then take a photo to share on social media. The page lists the ways to share images. Sunday’s prompt is “What gives me hope.”
Advent.bustedhalo.com has a short animation explaining what Advent is and isn’t. On Sunday, that URL will also have a daily Advent calendar.
The other is https://adventword.org/ or www.facebook.com/AdventWordOrg/. While this calendar didn’t start as art prompts, it can be used that way. On Sunday, its first term is “Walk.”
Advent Word is available in multiple languages and has daily meditations and bulletin inserts.