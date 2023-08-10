Lauren Reilly Entertainment, along with Concord Theatricals, will open Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None" on Friday, Aug. 11, in Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
The production, directed by Cooper Helm, continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, and again Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performance begin at 7:30 p.m.
This stage adaptation is one of Agatha Christie’s darkest tales, and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate, for each has been marked for murder.
As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
The growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.
Opening night will include a dinner and gala in Cite des Arts' Lobby and Bar. Doors will open 30 minutes before all performances.
Tickets are $40 for the opening night dinner and gala, which includes food, drink, live entertainment and stand up comedy. Tickets are $25 for all other performances.
For tickets, visit LREtheatre.com or citedesarts.org.