Greek steak wrap from Maxwell's Market
I decided to forgo my usual Maxwell's order (the chicken club) and try something new. Turns out, it was a good move. The Greek steak wrap includes grilled steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta and Greek vinaigrette.
The steak was cut into slim pieces, with a crispy outside and tender inside. The accompanying vegetables provided a tangy, crunchy combination of flavors with the contrasting smoky steak.
There's just enough feta in the wrap that if you close your eyes and block out the noise for long enough, you'll think you're in Santorini.
Maxwell's Market, 7620 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge. (225) 216-0030. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Aguachile verde ceviche at Blue Corn Modern Mexican
This dish combines all the best green things Mexican food has to offer — tomatillos, jalapeños, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro — to spectacular results. Tasted by itself, the sauce is just on the verge of being too intensely tangy, but when soaked up by juicy shrimp, fresh avocado and cucumber slices, or thick-cut corn chips, the balance is perfect.
Want to go full verde? Pair this dish with Blue Corn's solid guacamole and great margaritas. It feels good going green.
Blue Corn Modern Mexican is located at 7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. (225) 224-4142. It's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (Matthew Albright, metro editor)
Pepper jack stuffed boudin balls from Hannah Q Smokehouse
Not all good things can be pretty. Don't let that deter you from these pepper jack stuffed boudin balls. I'm showing my roots when I say that anything with boudin in it automatically ascends to the top of my favorites list.
At Hannah Q, the boudin is stuffed with creamy pepper jack cheese and breaded and deep-fried to create a giant boudin ball. The fried casing leads to a moist, cheesy inside full of Cajun flavor and spice (in the best way).
Confession: After the first bite, I ate the rest with a fork.
Hannah Q Smokehouse, 4808 Government St., Baton Rouge. (225) 256-0455. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)