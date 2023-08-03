One play is a family-friendly story played out onstage by a cast of kids, and the other is geared toward adult audiences.

The best part? Both will be performed on Baton Rouge area stages in the coming weekend when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "Alice in Wonderland" on Friday, Aug. 11, in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.; and Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales, raises the curtain on "Significant Other" on Thursday, Aug. 10.

For "Alice in Wonderland," director Brandy Johnson has staged a 26-member cast ranging in age from 10 to 16 in the theater's Young Actors Program production. The show isn't a musical but Jason Pizzarello's play adaptation of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel.

"The play stays true to the novel," Johnson said.