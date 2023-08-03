One play is a family-friendly story played out onstage by a cast of kids, and the other is geared toward adult audiences.
The best part? Both will be performed on Baton Rouge area stages in the coming weekend when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "Alice in Wonderland" on Friday, Aug. 11, in its Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.; and Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales, raises the curtain on "Significant Other" on Thursday, Aug. 10.
For "Alice in Wonderland," director Brandy Johnson has staged a 26-member cast ranging in age from 10 to 16 in the theater's Young Actors Program production. The show isn't a musical but Jason Pizzarello's play adaptation of Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel.
"The play stays true to the novel," Johnson said.
Meaning that all of Alice's beloved — and not so beloved — acquaintances will be there, including the White Rabbit, Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and, yes, the Queen of Hearts with her trademark clarion call, "Off with their heads!"
Speaking of the queen, 16-year-old Isabella Walton, a junior at St. Joseph's Academy, will portray the merciless monarch.
"When I was auditioning at the callback, they were like, 'I'm scared of you,'" Walton said, laughing. "As a kid, I was so in love with the cartoon movie for 'Alice in Wonderland,' and I wanted to be the Queen of Hearts."
Now her wish has come true.
"I feel like whenever there's like a villain, there's definitely more to that character than just being a villain," Walton said. "So, basically, as the Queen of Hearts, she's in a two-dimensional perspective: She's always angry and calling for everyone to get their heads cut off, but in this particular production, she has everything planned out and put into an algorithm, where everything goes her way."
Well, maybe not everything. Alice, played by Sam Chrest, a 14-year-old Episcopal High School freshman, doesn't abide by the queen's orders. In fact, Alice, as goes the classic story, has her own ideas about Wonderland, where her adventure after venturing into a rabbit hole in pursuit of the White Rabbit, played by Darvy Allison, 13, an eighth grader at Westside Junior High School in Walker.
Photos: Theater Baton Rouge to open 'Alice' and Ascension Community Theatre to open 'Significant Other'
Theatre Baton Rouge and Ascension Community Theatre are opening productions next weekend.
"The rabbit is nervous, which is basically opposite of my personality," Allison said. "But it's fun playing a character that's the exact opposite of my personality, because it gives me a lot more to explore and new things to try out."
Once on the other side, Alice encounters, among others, the Mad Hatter, played by 17-year-old Catholic High School senior Everett Cheatham, who is somewhat sassy when dealing with Alice; the Caterpillar, played by 14-year-old Lions Ray Catholic High freshman, who says his character is Alice's confidant; and the Cheshire Cat, played by 17-year-old St. Joseph's Academy junior Soo Park, who loves her character's mischief and candor.
But in the end, Alice is the true star of this show. Chrest's love for the character began with Disney's animated version of the story.
"I always loved how curious and straightforward she is," Chrest said. "When you think of Alice, you think of one specific character. She is who she is, but I want to add a little more curiosity to her."
It's a curiosity that eventually lands her in the Queen of Heart's court, but rest assured, Alice keeps her head.
The show runs from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11-13 and Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 17-20. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Meanwhile, Ascension Community Theatre, explores relationships in its staging of Joshua Harmon's comedic drama, "Significant Other," focusing on the story of Jordan Berman, played by Travis Daigle, who yearns to be in love.
But that’s easier said than done when Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around him as they find their significant others.
His closest friends are Laura, played by Shelby Cascio; Vanessa, played by Jamie Trice; and KiKi, played by Arden McMillin.
Yes, all are women in their late 20s. The setting is 21st-century New York, and though Jordan is happy as his friends find their individual "Mr. Rights," he also wants to find his own Mr. Right.
“How do you make life work for yourself when you feel that you’re not living the life you’re supposed to be living or want to be living?" he asks. "And how do you deal with that when the changes that you need to make are in some ways outside of your control?”
"Significant Other" premiered off-Broadway in 2015, which was followed by a Broadway production at the Booth Theatre in Spring 2017. The show, intended for mature audiences, opens Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20.
Tickets are $15-$25 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.