Kids and chocolate
It's World Chocolate Day on Friday and children ages 6-11 can learn about the many uses of substances in chocolate and even do some fun experiments. The 10 a.m. program will be held at Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Registration required. (225) 354-7540.
Music, dance, prayers
The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge hosts its 31th Annual Sounds of CommUNITY Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Road. Free event; donations accepted. https://www.ifedgbr.com/.
Celestial show
Opening Saturday in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Republic Finance Gallery, 100 S. River Road, is "Celestial Imaginings: Artists Exploring the Galaxies." The exhibition will feature eight contemporary artists and their interpretations of the stars, planets, and night sky. lasm.org.