Although U.S. 61 begins in New Orleans and runs through Baton Rouge, the portion known as the Blues Highway starts around Vicksburg, Mississippi, and moves north through the Delta to Memphis, Tennessee.
Along this stretch lie numerous blues landmarks and attractions, but the highway also marks the route many African Americans took heading north toward Chicago in the “Great Migration” during most of the 20th century. Their movement brought the indelible sounds of the blues to the rest of the country, and contributed to almost all of what Americans listen to today.
It’s the reason why the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area was formed. A partnership with the National Park Service, it's one of only 55 such designations in the country.
Vicksburg
To travel the Blues Highway from Baton Rouge, start in Vicksburg, a town grown from cotton cultivation and transportation which later became one of the most decisive battles of the Civil War. Among the attractions are numerous antebellum homes operating as bed-and-breakfasts, several outstanding museums and the Vicksburg National Military Park. Look for several Mississippi Blues Trail markers, including the 61 Highway marker which reads, “The most prominent highway in blues lore was U.S. Highway 61 — or ‘61 Highway’ — as it was often called in decades past.”
Be sure to pause at The Tomato Place right on the highway where you can enjoy lunch and bring home goodies from their colorful produce stand.
Leland and environs
U.S. 61 passes through Leland, the childhood home of puppeteer Jim Henson, the creator of Kermit the Frog, “The Muppets” TV show and films, and director of “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth,” among other accomplishments. Visitors can enjoy the incredible talents of Henson in “The Jim Henson Exhibit” at the chamber office, but also the five Mississippi Blues Markers, the Highway 61 Blues Museum and the annual Highway 61 Blues Festival held in the fall.
Head west from Leland to Greenville for a fried olive po-boy from Fratesi’s Store or the hot tamales the Delta is famous for. If visiting in October, don’t miss the Delta Hot Tamale Festival.
Head east from Leland to B.B. King’s birthplace, Indianola, to visit the world-famous B.B. King Museum. But go hungry. Both The Blues Biscuit across from the museum and family-owned The Crown Restaurant serve up Delta favorites, such as catfish, hush puppies and homemade pies.
Further east is Greenwood, home to the elegant Alluvian Hotel, its neighboring spa and Viking Cooking School and sites where “The Help” was filmed. Just outside of town, however, is one of three graves of bluesman Robert Johnson, who as legend has it sold his soul to the devil. He’s believed to have been poisoned at age 27 but his final resting place is in dispute. Most believe, however, that Johnson was buried at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church on the Tallahatchie River — and yes, that’s the one made famous in a song by Greenwood native Bobby Gentry.
Cleveland
For years, the small town of Cleveland attracted visitors mainly to Delta State University, but then the Grammy Museum opened in 2016. The boutique Cotton House hotel followed, with its local artwork and record players throughout the 95 guest rooms. James Beard nominee Cole Ellis moved back to his native town to open the acclaimed Delta Meat Market and two major pottery studios — Peters and McCarty — are close by. Within the last few years, Cleveland has developed into a major tourist attraction.
But as Ulysses Everett McGill says in the film “Oh, Brother, Where Art Thou,” “Well, ain’t Cleveland a geographical oddity … it’s less than an hour from just about anywhere in the Mississippi Delta!”
Dockery Farms is a short drive from downtown Cleveland, arguably the place where the blues was born. About 4,000-5,000 people worked the farm, cutting timber and planting cotton for good wages. The compound included a doctor’s office, school and church but it was the commissary where workers played music on the front porch. The depot across the street carried bluesmen to other cities, spreading the musical genre.
Clarksdale
Legend has it that bluesman Robert Johnson met the devil at a crossroads near Dockery Plantation, where the devil tuned his guitar and endowed him with great talent in exchange for his soul. Today, visitors can easily find this “Crossroads” in Clarksdale, marked by a giant sign at the exchange of Highways 61 and 49. It’s also the spot to enjoy some of Clarksdale’s famous barbecue at Abe’s BBQ.
If Clarksdale’s the place to rest your head, The Lofts at the Five & Dime offers hip accommodations on a two-story walk-up space that once housed a Woolworth’s. Below, enjoy the espresso bar and bistro menu at Yazoo Pass.
Nightlife runs the gamut in this blues mecca, including the famous Ground Zero Blues Club, co-owned by Mississippi native and Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, and Red’s Blues Club, to name a few.
For an overview of both the town and the region’s role in the blues, the Delta Blues Museum showcases exhibits featuring blues legends’ artifacts, from Muddy Waters’ cabin from the Stovall Plantation slave quarters to Koko Taylor’s red sequined dress.
Tunica
Finish your tour of the Delta with a trip to the Gateway to the Blues Museum located in a historic depot. Here, visitors learn about the music, the people and the culture through hundreds of artifacts, including a 1952 Les Paul guitar, the first made to be amplified, and W.C. Handy’s cornet. Just don’t miss the opportunity to record your own blues song. Finish the trip with fried pickles at The Hollywood, a café mentioned in Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis.”
Reading resources
Stop at Turnrow Books in Greenwood to pick up important guidebooks on the Blues Highway. They include “Blues Traveling: The Holy Sites of Delta Blues” by Steve Cheeseborough, considered the bible of blues travelers; “Deep Blues: A Musical and Cultural History of the Mississippi Delta” by American musician Robert Palmer; and “Highway 61: Crossroads on the Blues Highway” by British blues musician and researcher Dereek Bright.