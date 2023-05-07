Gathered at Alpha Kappa Alpha's 40th annual Cotillion Ball are front row, from left, Kennedy A. Luster, Queen Hannah J. Brister, Mar'laijah A. Jones, Regan S. Archie, Trinity M. Jones and Maia D. Lavigne; back row, Peyton J. Boone, Adaria A. Prater, Nylee J. Miller, Alexis C. Baham, Jaida R. Shelmire and Kenadi L. Chambers.