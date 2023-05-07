The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., in collaboration with Nu Gamma Omega Educational & Charitable Foundation, presented its coterie of debutantes during the 40th annual Cotillion Ball April 1 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
The theme was "Soaring to Greater Heights: A Vision Fare — Beautiful and Rare."
Hannah Jaci Brister reigns as the 2022-23 coterie’s queen. She is the daughter of Herman II and Jessica Brister.
Princesses are: first princess, Kennedy Alexandra Luster, daughter of Floyd Jr. and Kourtni Luster; second princess, Adaria Aleane Prater, whose parents are Reginald and Tawanda Prater; third princess, Trinity My’Trisha Jones, daughter of Dwight Sr. and Rosalind Jones; fourth princess, Kenadi Leigh Chambers, daughter of Kimberly Renee Williams and Leonardo Chambers; fifth princess, Regan Simone Archie, whose parents are Iiron and Vita Archie; sixth princess, Jaida Raynell Shelmire, daughter of Derrick and Courtney Shelmire; seventh princess, Maia Dilani Lavigne, whose parents are Jason and Sheena Johnson; and eighth princess, Mar’laijah Avianna Doreé Jones, daughter of Vincent and Rachel Reed and Marvin Jones.
Maids are: first maid, Alexis Camille Baham, daughter of Melvin and Andrea Baham; second maid, Peyton Jesenia Boone, whose parents are Jametrius and Pepita Boone; and pearl, Nylee Josie-Ann Miller, daughter of Ashley Victoria Holmes.
Dr. Shondra White serves as debutante chairperson, with Stephanie Evans, Felesha Jett, Charlene Jones, Laquinta Plummer and Latrice Richard as co-chairpersons.
Other program participants included: Bridgette Richard, Dr. Angela Gooden, Lynn Farris, Linda Piper, Joycelyn Green, 2022 Debutante Queen Noelle Cloyd, Errin Gaines, Dawn Frazier, Dr. JoAn Fisher-Ranel, Tanesha Craig-Stewart and Toyia Charles-Comminey. The mistress of ceremonies was Danielle Staten-Ojo. Dr. Pamela Lewis-Williams was guest speaker.
The chapter’s Debutante Scholarship Program enriches the lives of young women through life skills and educational workshops, community service projects, formal teas, cultural activities and formal choreography. The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter awards scholarships to the debutantes as an investment toward their postsecondary higher education pursuits. Dr. Angela Gooden and Lynn Farris are presidents of the Nu Gamma Omega Chapter and the Nu Gamma Omega Educational & Charitable Foundation, respectively.