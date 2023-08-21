The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated presented 13 debutantes on Aug. 19 during its Rites of Passage Ceremony at the BREC Milton J. Womack Center.
Debutante Sophia Perez Baker is the daughter of Elder Vada E. Baker and Vera M. Baker, of Baton Rouge. Sophia is a senior at Liberty Magnet High School. She is sponsored by Errin Gaines and N. Renee Woods.
Debutante Kennedi Johnae Beal is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David and Brigitte Beal, of Zachary. Kennedi is a senior at Zachary High School. Her sponsors are Danielle Staten-Ojo and Leta Holmes.
Debutante Tori Alyssa Brooks is the daughter of Troy and Angela Brooks, of Prairieville. Tori is a senior at St. Amant High School. She is sponsored by Veronica Mucker.
Debutante Jayla Jordyn Compton is the daughter of Ronald and Johnetta Randall, of Baton Rouge. She is a senior at Liberty Magnet High School. Her sponsor is Tamasha Baptiste.
Debutante Ma’at Saqera Firven is the daughter of Dr. Michael and LaMetrious Firven, of Zachary. Ma’at is a senior at Zachary High School. She is sponsored by Lynn Farris.
Debutante Taylor Na’Cole Givens is the daughter of Tradvis and Shonte Givens, of Baton Rouge. Taylor is a senior at Southern University Laboratory School. Taylor's sponsors are Chiquita Smothers and Contessia Brooks.
Debutante D’Necia Monique Tyler Glasper is the daughter of Kelvin and Shanell Glasper Tyler, of Baton Rouge. D’Necia is a senior at Scotlandville Magnet High School. She is sponsored by Latoya Matthews.
Debutante Natalye Saniya Hilliard is the daughter of George and Shira Hilliard, of St. Gabriel. Natalye is a senior at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy East. Her sponsors are Roena I. Wilford and Danielle Staten-Ojo.
Debutante Sydney Rae Jefferson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian D. Jefferson, of Prairieville. Sydney is a senior at Dutchtown High School. She is sponsored by Dr. Joy Abernathy-Dyer.
Debutante Hannah Nicole Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garrick R. Johnson, of Baton Rouge. Hannah is a senior at The Brighton School. Her sponsor is Loreal Jones.
Debutante Candria Makaiyah Perkins is the daughter of Laroy and Natasha Gay, of Zachary, and Derrick Perkins, of Baton Rouge. Candria is a senior at Zachary High School. She is sponsored by Theryl Augustus and Jessica Brister.
Debutante Kameryn Markeis Thomas is the daughter of Terrance and Victoria Williams, of Plaquemine, and Marcus Thomas, of White Castle. Kameryn is a senior at MSA-West Academy. Her sponsor is Charlene Jones.
Debutante Kai Angelle Washington is the daughter of Cornelius Washington and Dr. Kris Rogers Washington. Kai is a senior at The Dunham School. She is sponsored by Lauren Grundy Byrd.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Nu Gamma Omega Chapter continues the tradition of the debutante program this year through empowerment sessions, community service projects, teas and cultural activities. Proceeds from fundraising are used to provide stipends for higher education pursuits and to fund community service programs.
The Debutante Cotillion will be held in April. Dr. Angela Gooden serves as the president of the Nu Gamma Omega Chapter and Lynn Farris is the president of the Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation.
The Rites of Passage Ceremony was chaired by Cynthia Godfrey, Marjorie McClinton and Danielle Staten-Ojo.