How can I celebrate Mother’s Day with my mom who has Alzheimer’s?
It can be difficult trying to figure out how to celebrate Mother’s Day with a mom or mother figure living with Alzheimer’s disease.
You may be feeling a sense of loss because of the changes your mom may be experiencing because of the disease progression, which leaves you having emotional ups and downs yourself.
Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be complicated, and with a little planning, you can honor your mom and also not put a lot of undue stress upon yourself. Instead of going to a busy restaurant, for instance, order takeout from her favorite restaurant or have a potluck with family members, keeping the gathering small and intimate.
Comfortable clothing and shoes, beauty gift sets or flowers are gift suggestions for her special day, as well as pampering her with a manicure and pedicure, or a special haircut and style.
You will find that the best gift you can give your mom is the gift of time. She will appreciate spending time with you and sharing moments to create lasting memories for you.
In honor of Mother's Day, I want to share a beautiful poem by the late author Joann Snow Duncanson, whose mother had Alzheimer’s. Duncanson was a strong advocate for those with dementia, and according to her daughter Heidi, she was the third generation on her maternal side to develop dementia.
"Two Mothers Remembered"
I had two mothers — two mothers I claim, two different people, yet with the same name. Two separate women, diverse by design, but I loved them both because they were mine.
The first was the mother who carried me here, gave birth, and nurtured and launched my career. She was the one whose features I bear, complete with the facial expressions I wear.
She gave her love, which follows me yet, along with examples in life that she set. As I got older, she somehow younger grew, and we’d laugh as just mothers and daughters do.
But then came the time that her mind clouded so, and I sensed that the mother I knew would soon go. So quickly she changed and turned into the other, a stranger dressed in the clothes of my mother.
Oh, she looked the same, at least at arm’s length, but now she was the child, and I was her strength. We’d come full circle, we women three, my mother the first, the second and me.
And if my own children should come to a day, when a new mother comes and the old goes away, I’d ask of them nothing that I didn’t do. Love both of your mothers as both have loved you.