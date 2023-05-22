How is the Native American population affected by Alzheimer’s disease?
In a special report by the Alzheimer’s Association titled "Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America," research found that Native Americans are least concerned about Alzheimer’s as they don’t believe they will live long enough to get it.
The study revealed the following findings about the Native American population and Alzheimer’s disease:
- Only ¼ (25%) of Native Americans are concerned about developing Alzheimer’s — the lowest among all populations asked.
- 65% of Native people report knowing someone who has Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
- 35% of Native Americans don’t believe they’ll live long enough to develop Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia (the highest percentage of all races).
- 2 in 5 Native Americans (40%) believe their race makes it harder to get care for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
- 40% of Native Americans believe that medical research is biased against people of color.
- The majority of Native Americans (92%) think it’s important for health care providers to understand a person’s race/ethnic background, though less than half (47%) feel confident they have access to providers who understand their background and experiences.
- 4 in 10 Native Americans (42%) have experienced health care discrimination, with the most frequently mentioned types of discrimination identified as providers acting as if they weren’t smart (43%) and they felt not listened to (31%).
- The number one reason cited for not participating in clinical trials for Native Americans (51%) is they “don’t want to be a guinea pig.”
- Most Native Americans (53%) believe significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is “a normal part of aging.”
- Native Americans are twice as likely as Whites to say they would not see a doctor if experiencing thinking or memory problems.
- Few Native Americans (14%) say they would be insulted if a doctor suggested a cognitive assessment (memory test).
Native Americans share a high prevalence of common Alzheimer’s disease risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, midlife obesity, limited physical activity, smoking and high cholesterol. Additionally, Native Americans have the highest rate of going to the hospital for traumatic brain injuries out of all minority groups in the United States, as well as the highest death rates from traumatic brain injury at any age.
Moreover, barriers to healthcare for Native Americans are typically due to the lack of easy transportation to a doctor’s office, the need to travel long distances for clinical services, the high cost of health care and prescription drugs, and inadequate health education. The majority of Native Americans feel it’s important for healthcare providers to be culturally sensitive; that is, to understand their ethnic and racial background and experiences.
For more information on Native Americans and Alzheimer’s disease, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.