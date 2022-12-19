As an Alzheimer’s caregiver, how can I combat depression during the holiday season?
For many caregivers and families of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, the holidays are even more stressful and overwhelming, which often lead to sadness and depression.
The holiday blues can get the best of anyone, but for the Alzheimer’s caregiver, such feelings are magnified. The ambiguous loss of the loved one with Alzheimer’s remains ever present, and memories of holidays past that were spent together can spur feelings of grief, loneliness and emptiness. These feelings are normal, and it is important for you to acknowledge them and realize that while the holidays may not be the same as they once were, there are still reasons to celebrate, i.e., there’s always room to add new memories and traditions.
Generally, to help ease depression, try to set realistic expectations and avoid the stress and pressure from family and friends to continue special traditions as done in the past. The focus should be on what you and your loved one needs instead of what is expected of you in the holiday season. Moreover, realize your limitations and understand when to say, “No.”
It helps to prioritize and downsize holiday tasks. Divide responsibilities. For holiday cooking, for instance, stick to two or three favorite dishes instead of six or seven, and allow your loved one to contribute and help as much as possible so that they can feel needed and valued, and be included in the holiday traditions. Additionally, be open and get comfortable in accepting help when others offer it and ask for help when needed. Especially during such a special season, people feel good helping those they care deeply about.
To ward off depression, strive to keep regular routines as much as possible. Self-care is crucial for the caregiver, too, with adequate physical activity, breaks and sufficient sleep needed for overall well-being. Balancing holiday meal indulgences with lighter food options will assist in feeling less lethargic and also ease the guilt of overeating, which can sometimes be the root of depression.
As always, if you find you are experiencing signs of depression, contact your healthcare provider. Join a support group and/or share your feelings with someone you trust.
Though the holidays can be extremely stress-filled for the Alzheimer’s caregiver, remember that they are a time of love, family, friends and sharing. Relish in the blessings you can enjoy and in the times spent with family and friends. Allow them to lend support for you.
Experts at the Mayo Clinic note, “As a caregiver, it isn’t realistic to think that you will have the time or the energy to participate in all of the holiday activities as you once did. Yet, by adjusting your expectations and modifying some traditions, you can still find meaning and joy for you and your family.”