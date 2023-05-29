What is meant by caregiving PTSD?
Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition brought on by traumatic experiences or events.
Symptoms of the disorder can affect anyone who has gotten exposed to trauma such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse, has encountered, or witnessed some form of violence, or has survived a serious accident or natural disaster.
Caregiver PTSD is a prevalent mental health condition that impacts many caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, as well as other illnesses. Those who develop PTSD may not be aware that they are suffering from a mental health problem or believe that their symptoms are due to another mental health condition such as anxiety or depression. However, generally, caregiving is one of the leading causes of PTSD.
Although the psychological distress associated with taking care of a family member is very often understated — as a result, family caregivers are frequently overlooked by the health care profession and within familial communities. This psychological distress often wreaks havoc on the caregiver’s emotional and physical well-being causing PTSD. Responsibilities such as making important medical decisions on the loved one’s behalf, dealing with the mental and physical exhaustion of taking care of the loved one, and all the financial implications of caregiving such as medical bills and/or long absences from employment due to caregiving demands.
Some typical signs of PTSD include reliving (the traumatic event), intrusive or negative thoughts, trouble sleeping or concentrating, or avoidance of issues or others. PTSD is often associated with veterans, but family caregivers often experience markedly different PTSD symptoms compared to others with PTSD, like veterans. For instance, there are increased levels of anxiety, physical pain and emotional anguish, emotional detachment and numbness, and compassion fatigue.
According to an August 2020 report in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, studies of risk factors for caregiver PTSD pointed to the roles of socio-demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, familiar relationships, illness-related distress, psychiatric symptoms and negative coping skills. Also, female caregivers were found to be more affected by PTSD symptoms than male caregivers.
Additionally, the studies found that social status, family relationships, support and positive coping resulted in the most important factors related to lower PTSD symptoms in caregivers of ill adult patients. Having higher educational levels was also associated with fewer PTSD symptoms. Moreover, caregivers with higher levels of mindfulness were more likely to have lower PTSD symptoms, and having feelings of hope or more confidence in managing the situation were also associated with a reduction in PTSD symptoms.
The study concluded that identifying the risk factors of caregiver PTSD symptoms could help in detecting those more likely to develop post-traumatic stress reactions. Further, with the awareness of potential protective factors, health care services could plan effective intervention strategies and supportive measures that could diminish the psychological impact of the burdens and stresses of caregiving.