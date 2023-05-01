What are the latest statistics about Alzheimer’s disease?
According to the newly released 2023 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures, an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.
Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older. About one in nine people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer's and almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's are women. Additionally, older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older Whites, and older Hispanics are about one-and-a-half times as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older Whites.
The National Institute on Aging ranks Alzheimer’s as the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, and it is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. One in three seniors dies from complications of the disease, and the neurodegenerative disorder kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Also, between 2000-2019, deaths from heart disease have decreased 7.3%, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased 145%.
The disease has become the most expensive disease in America. The total lifetime cost of care for a person living with Alzheimer’s is estimated at $392,874, which will cost the U.S. economy an estimated $345 billion in 2023, in addition to an estimated $271 billion in unpaid caregiving. By 2050, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to reach 12.7 million, bringing the total cost to nearly $1 trillion each year. More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and these caregivers provided more than 18 billion hours valued at nearly $340 billion last year.
In Louisiana alone, about 92,000 people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, with a projection of 110,000 by 2025. Approximately 200,000 caregivers provided 363 million hours of unpaid care last year, equivalent to a $4,850,000,000 economic value. Last year, too, the state of caregiver health revealed that 55% of caregivers suffer with chronic health conditions, 32.8% of caregivers experience depression, and 15.9% of caregivers are in generally poor health. These statistics demonstrate the continuing demand for more educational and emotional support as well as resources needed by the caregiving population. Moreover, health care providers will struggle to meet the challenges of medical care for the Alzheimer’s population. In 2021, Louisiana had only 31 geriatricians, with a 538.7% increase needed to meet the demands by 2050. Additionally, there were 37,900 home health and personal health care aides listed in 2020, according to the report, with a 16.5% increase needed to meet the demand by 2050.