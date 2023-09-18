I notice my dad scratches his head a lot. Is this behavior common in Alzheimer’s disease and/or dementia?
Many individuals with Alzheimer's or dementia scratch themselves or constantly pick at their skin. The itching may be caused by a number of reasons, though oftentimes in the disease journey individuals begin to have obsessive/compulsive behaviors, and these are very difficult to curb.
Eliminate possible external reasons for the itching and scratching. Has your dad changed bath soap or shampoo? Keep in mind that older adults have fragile skin, so frequent bathing could cause dry skin, which in turn, causes itching and creates scabs. It is a good idea to switch from a bath to a shower, showering only twice a week. It may even be advisable to give sponge baths, with a no-rinse product.
Additionally, the itching may be caused by bedbugs, lice or scabies. The presence of fleas, too, is widespread across the country now, and especially if pets are around, this could be the culprit.
Medications prescribed for behavioral expressions, and sleep aids, often have side effects that induce itching. Some drugs for blood pressure, too, can cause intense itching. Also, observe if your dad is taking in enough fluids throughout the day as dehydration can be the underlying factor for these irritations.
If your dad has been prescribed the Exelon patch, make sure to put the patch in a different area every day, cleaning and moisturizing the site well after each use. Some doctors also recommend applying Flonase to the skin after removing the patch, and others recommend applying a light coat of cortisone to the area. However, these remedies should be discussed with your dad's physician before using them as they might interfere with other medications he is taking.
Whatever the cause, your dad needs some relief from scratching his head. You can try ointments, such as Mupirocin, tea tree oil or pure aloe vera gel to soothe the condition. Keep in mind that tea tree oil can help stop the itching and heal any scabs, but be cautious as in some individuals it can cause burning or redness of the skin. Pure aloe vera gel should be purchased in its purest form, without any lotions or other ingredients. You can also try using the sap from an aloe plant but know that it may stain the area of the skin to a yellowish/brown color. It is a good idea to always keep the skin moisturized, applying nonallergenic lotions generously, after showers and right before bedtime.
If the cause or causes of the itching/scratching cannot be identified, try keeping your dad's hands busy. Give him a soft object, such as a plush animal or a stress ball (which come in many different shapes and colors) to fidget with or occupy his time with an activity he enjoys doing.
Tylenol can reduce the sensation of itching, but talk to the doctor before administering this medication. Always consult the doctor if the itching persists and/or if a rash spreads or open sores are created. A dermatologist could also be consulted for recommendations on managing irritations that cause itching.